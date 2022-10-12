Transforming Waste Into Wealth Through Eco Packaging

Because LG OLED TVs do not require backlights, they’re able to use fewer parts than LCD TVs of the same class for a simpler structure that optimizes resource efficiency. For example, the 2022 lineup’s 65-inch LG OLED evo requires just 40% of the plastic of its LCD TV equivalent.

To expand its use of recycled plastics, LG is extending some of the recycled materials applied to LCD TVs such as QNED from last year to this year’s OLED offerings, a move which should ensure that 3,000 tons of waste plastic is recycled every year from its TVs alone.

Also starting this year, LG is applying a new composite fiber structure to all OLED evo models to significantly reduce weight and alleviate CO2 emissions so that transportation is much greener. Approximately 150 units of the latest OLED evo can now be shifted from A to B on a container based on 40 feet that weighs 2.3 tons less than one loaded with last year’s OLED TV 65-inch C1 series.

With the company’s thoughtful innovations that consider the health and wellbeing of both the consumer and the environment, LG continues to do its part to protect the planet and pave the way to a brighter tomorrow.