Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Tuning in to Radio for Flood Relief

 

 

Beyond News 06/05/2021

Share this content

Last month, residents in New South Wales (NSW), Australia experienced one of the biggest flood disasters to hit the state in more than 50 years when persistent storms saw thousands of residents evacuate more than 18 communities. Days and nights of what seemed like never-ending rain resulted in widespread property damage and a growing number of residents stranded without their homes and personal belongings.

 

Tuning in to Radio for Flood Relief

LG Electronics’ Australian office is truly passionate about helping its community in a time of need and that is why they teamed up with the country’s biggest radio show KIIS 1065’s Kyle & Jackie O Show, to support local families who lost everything in floodwaters within a matter of hours in NSW.

 

In a KIIS 1065 giveback segment, Kyle and Jackie O invited three unassuming families from NSW to sit down with them and share their flood experience first-hand with listeners in studio. After listening to their harrowing stories of loss, with tears in their eyes, the presenters surprised these families by announcing LG Electronics Australia would replace their damaged household appliances to help them get back on their feet as they rebuild their homes in the coming weeks and months. Products would include much needed home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines and microwave ovens.

 

Tuning in to Radio for Flood Relief

During the KIIS 1065 segment, Kyle and Jackie O told their listeners that LG Electronics Australia had committed to replacing damaged household appliances in 150 homes impacted by the floods, providing approximately AUD 230,000 in support packages to be distributed to flood affected families as a small gesture to help rebuild their homes. Listeners were asked to nominate families via the KIIS 1065 website detailing the stories of those most in need for new LG home appliance relief packages.

 

Tuning in to Radio for Flood Relief

Alongside this relief initiative, LG Electronics Australia will re-launch its LG Local Legends program next month. The program rewards and celebrates everyday people, charity groups, and community organizations throughout Australia that go above and beyond to make everyone’s life that little bit better. Last year the program supported more than 30 families, with 24 LG Local Legends coming from a range of worthy causes. Here are some of their inspiring stories.

 

Tuning in to Radio for Flood Relief

Global events from the past year and historic local events of the present have shown Australians the power of community spirit when it comes to supporting those in need. LG Electronics in Australia is honored to have played a part in helping families affected most during these difficult times. Equally, the company looks forward to continuing to recognize local community legends for the duration of this year.

 

By LG Australia Staff

 

#2021
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More