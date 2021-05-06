Tuning in to Radio for Flood Relief

LG Electronics’ Australian office is truly passionate about helping its community in a time of need and that is why they teamed up with the country’s biggest radio show KIIS 1065’s Kyle & Jackie O Show , to support local families who lost everything in floodwaters within a matter of hours in NSW.

In a KIIS 1065 giveback segment, Kyle and Jackie O invited three unassuming families from NSW to sit down with them and share their flood experience first-hand with listeners in studio. After listening to their harrowing stories of loss, with tears in their eyes, the presenters surprised these families by announcing LG Electronics Australia would replace their damaged household appliances to help them get back on their feet as they rebuild their homes in the coming weeks and months. Products would include much needed home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines and microwave ovens.