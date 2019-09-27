Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Two Iconic "Ices" Help Introduce World's First Craft Ice Refrigerator from LG

Beyond News 27/09/2019

LG threw the ultimate home entertainment-themed party with a multi-room pop-up bar in New York City last week and invited guests to raise a glass to the industry’s first-ever refrigerator to produce large, slow-melting ice – LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerators with Craft Ice.™

World-famous rappers, Vanilla Ice and Ice-T, hold open the doors of the LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerator with Craft Ice at the Craft Ice House hosted by LG event.

Throughout the weekend, more than 2,000 guests made themselves at home and enjoyed artfully crafted libations by top mixologists like Pernod Ricard’s national mixologist, Jane Danger (Mother of Pearl beverage director), Elliot Clark (Apartment Bartender founder), Stacie Grissom (Garden Cocktail blogger) and Rael Petit (Tribeca Grand Hotel food and beverage manager).

Elliot Clark, Apartment Bartender founder holds a round LG Craft Ice above a whiskey glass.

Along with cooling and styling upgrades, the new LG InstaView Refrigerators are the first and only to produce automatically three custom types of ice: slow-melting, round LG Craft Ice in the freezer drawer, and cubed and crushed ice in the door. And with LG’s new measured water dispenser, consumers can expertly create the perfect drink right at home – from craft cocktails and whiskey to lemonade and iced coffee.

Rapper Vanilla Ice holds up a round LG Craft Ice ball in front of LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerators with Craft Ice.

At the The Craft Ice House by LG, guests experienced first-hand how LG InstaView Refrigerators with Craft Ice take home entertaining to the next level while enjoying artfully crafted (and complimentary) cocktails and mocktails created by leading local mixologists featuring LG’s exclusive Craft Ice, along with live music, games and an epic cocktail competition between two iconic ices: Vanilla Ice and Ice-T.

Event attendees enjoy the cocktail competition between two iconic Ice-named rappers: Vanilla Ice and Ice-T.

The Craft Ice House features four distinct home settings – a family room, garden patio, whiskey library and game room – with each demonstrating how LG InstaView Refrigerators are the ultimate home entertaining advantage.LG QuadWash™ dishwashers with TrueSteam® were on hand to handle the cleanup all the while eliminating water spots on glassware by up to 60 percent.*

Jane Danger, Mother of Pearl beverage director leads the Spin the Wheel game that is designed to decide the cocktails she makes.

More information on LG InstaView Refrigerators with Craft Ice can be found at www.LGCraftIce.com.

 

 

*    Percent in water spot reduction compared to comparable LG non-steam dishwasher on Delicate Wash cycle. Results may vary by model. Results based on test with LG LDF7774ST as of Feb. 2018.

 

#2019
