Two TVs Exquisite Enough For One of America’s Most Celebrated Designers

For Karim Rashid, being able to enjoy his paintings at home means turning off the TV.

Widely considered one of the best industrial designers in the world, Karim is the winner of many prestigious industry awards, including this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Prize for Design, numerous IF Product Design awards and the Brooklyn Museum of Art’s Designer of the Year recognition in 1998. His work can be seen in the permanent collections of art galleries around the globe and his prolific and varied creations boasts many internationally-successful products such as the celebrated Woopy chair, Garbo trash can and Bobble water flask.

Karim’s work is at once familiar and refreshingly different, with the designer taking ordinary objects and reimagining them with his distinctive take on minimalism and signature use of bright colors. Affectionately called the “Prince of Plastic” by TIME magazine for his appreciation of man-made materials, Karim feels strongly that innovation and technology are essential to good design– a view that is shared by LG Electronics (LG).