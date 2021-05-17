Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Uniting the Middle East With Good Food

Beyond News 17/05/2021

Share this content

An illustration of the Life’s Good Restaurant on wheels with a male and female chef behind

In the Middle East, smartphone apps have become the preferred mode of communication, with 88 percent of the people using social media every day.1 And the pandemic has accelerated this adoption, with 75 percent of those surveyed in the region saying that their time on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok has increased over the past year.2

A collage promoting the Life’s Good Restaurant with a smartphone displaying a woman dancing and a man playing football

To engage this growing audience in the region, LG’s Middle East and Africa office introduced “The Spot”, an online space where visitors can enter competitions to win exclusive experiences and amazing prizes to engage digitally-savvy Gen Z fans in the region. LG invited food enthusiasts across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kenya, Egypt and Turkey to visit “Life’s Good Restaurant” inside The Spot to share the stories behind their favorite foods.

A promotional image displaying the celebrity chefs of the Life's Good Restaurant on top of the restaurant which is on wheels

Each sumptuous dish is published on social media for followers to peruse and to learn exactly how each culinary creation came to be. LG partnered with renowned celebrity chefs across the MEA region who will judge which inventions come out on top, attempting to re-create the very best for winners at their restaurants or through a convenient home delivery service.

One entrant’s Instagram post sharing a picture of their favorite meal, a cottage pie, along with the story behind it

Along with a custom-made meal prepared by a celebrity chef, winners will receive one of LG’s diverse collection of state-of-the-art kitchen appliances such as LG NeoChef™ Microwave Oven & Grill or LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerator. During the campaign, Life’s Good Restaurant chefs have been actively engaging fans on social media, openly sharing their selection process so fans can feel vested in going along for the journey until the best dish is announced.

One entrant’s Instagram post showing a mom and daughter posing with the dish they made together

Throughout the year, LG will introduce more competitions and giveaways, covering fields as diverse and engaging as dancing and gaming, and will continue to actively communicate with consumers in the Middle East and Africa and showcase how technology and innovation can make our lives better.

 

By LG Middle East and Africa Staff

https://www.meltwater.com/en/blog/top-3-social-media-trends-middle-east
2 “Transitioning to the new normal: Middle East Updates.” PwC Middle East, 14 July 2020.

#2021
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More