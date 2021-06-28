Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Video Calling From the Couch With Support for Portal TV From Facebook

Beyond News 28/06/2021

Video Calling From the Couch With Support for Portal TV From Facebook

Video calling from the couch is coming to LG TV owners thanks to a firmware upgrade that optimizes the interface on LG TVs to access Portal TV from Facebook.* Rolling out worldwide on LG Smart TVs with webOS version 6.0, the firmware offers more convenience for LG TV owners when connecting and using Portal TV to keep in close contact with family, friends, even coworkers.

Video Calling From the Couch With Support for Portal TV From Facebook

LG TV users will benefit from Portal TV’s smooth integration that includes extremely easy setup and LG Magic Remote compatibility. Initial setup is hassle-free, requiring only plugging the Portal TV HDMI cable into the LG Smart TV. The Portal TV device will be detected immediately and display a pop-up notice on the screen, providing quick access from the webOS home screen or Home Dashboard. Video call functionality can be controlled directly from the LG Magic Remote, its four-directional keys acting as command keys allowing users to control it similarly as the dedicated Portal TV remote control.

Video Calling From the Couch With Support for Portal TV From Facebook

Photo Credit: Portal

Once connected, users can make video calls to family and friends on Messenger and WhatsApp. Portal TV also supports Messenger Rooms, as well as Zoom, Workplace and GoToMeeting, which are useful when working from home. Portal TV also features Story Time, which brings stories to life during video calls with animations, music and AR effects.

Video Calling From the Couch With Support for Portal TV From Facebook

Photo Credit: Portal

Portal’s Smart Camera automatically pans and zooms so users can talk and move freely. Smart Camera widens the view automatically when a new participant steps into the frame. Smart Sound enhances the speaker’s voice during video calls while minimizing background noise.

 

Portal was created with privacy, safety and security in mind with clear and simple settings, so users stay in control. When not in use, LG TV owners can disable the camera and microphone on Portal with the sliding switch. A red light on the front of Portal TV indicates when the microphone and camera are turned off. Users can also use the included camera cover to block Portal TV’s camera when not in use.

 

* Portal TV from Facebook is a separate purchase from LG TV.

