Video Calling From the Couch With Support for Portal TV From Facebook

Portal’s Smart Camera automatically pans and zooms so users can talk and move freely. Smart Camera widens the view automatically when a new participant steps into the frame. Smart Sound enhances the speaker’s voice during video calls while minimizing background noise.

Portal was created with privacy, safety and security in mind with clear and simple settings, so users stay in control. When not in use, LG TV owners can disable the camera and microphone on Portal with the sliding switch. A red light on the front of Portal TV indicates when the microphone and camera are turned off. Users can also use the included camera cover to block Portal TV’s camera when not in use.