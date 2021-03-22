Virtual Spaces Offer a Fun (and Safe) Way for Brands to Engage

While enjoying the game’s colorful, cute, and oddly soothing form of escapism, players can drop by LG dream addresses OLED ISLAND and LIT ISLAND by using codes DA-7677-3136-5978 and DA-2218-2553-1949. LG is the first-ever consumer electronics company to have its own dream addresses in ACNH, both of which are open to any of the game’s residents.

On OLED ISLAND, visitors can experience a virtual lifestyle with LG OLED TV and learn about the product’s strengths and features while visiting special zones filled with LG OLED products, such as the home cinema zone and the Self-lit Gallery. Additionally, visitors can hunt for hidden treasure across the island – there are a total of 40 wrapped gifts to be found, each with a TV inside.