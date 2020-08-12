What Does it Take to Satisfy Today’s Serious Gamer?

Ray tracing capable graphics card? Check!

High-efficiency liquid cooling system? Double check!

7nm process node CPU with overclocking. Wouldn’t be caught dead without it!

Reliable 800W modular power supply? As reliable as they come!

Minimum of 16GB fast DDR4 RAM? Done!

By this time, many gamers have devoted so much of their budget to the PC build itself that when it comes time to put fast pixels to the screen, they skimp on the display. And this is why they’re disappointed with the final result. A first-class gaming monitor with smooth, realistic graphics and fast, responsive control is essential for that fully immersive experience. Anything less and you really won’t see or enjoy all the benefits of that powerhouse PC you built or bought.

LG’s latest UltraGear monitor was specifically engineered to meet the expectations of today’s PC and console gamers. Following up last year’s first-ever 1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) IPS gaming display (model 27GL850), the 27-inch 27GN950 has done it again, delivering the world’s first 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution IPS monitor with 1ms response time. The stunning 16:9 aspect ratio display also features gamer-centric presets and the latest connectivity options, making it simple to get the most out of your favorite games.