What Makes LG Dual Screen The Perfect Work-Life Phone

Designed to be the ultimate multitasking tool, LG G8XThinQ with its Dual Screen is a device where fun and productivity happily coexist. Even when work intrudes on your personal time, you can still be productive even if you leave your bulky laptop behind. Sometimes work simply can’t be avoided. With LG Dual Screen, that urgent call from the office can be made less annoying.

Whenever Work Calls

Imagine this nightmare. The boss is on an important business trip and just called requesting your participation in a last-minute conference call. On your vacation! Without missing a beat, you sit in your study, open your LG G8XThinQ and Dual Screen and initiate a video call on one screen while scanning a report on the other. A half hour later, your clients are happy and so is your boss and you managed all this without your work laptop. Now you can get back to checking out what to do in the evening or posting your day’s adventures on Instagram.

Double Your Efficiency

With two generously proportioned screens, there are so many ways to be more efficient. For instance, when participating in a video call with Dual Screen, you can simultaneously collaborate with colleagues on a presentation while responding to urgent e-mails on the other display. Read restaurant reviews on one display while sending venue directions to a dinner date on the other. Two screens mean you can be twice as productive without spending twice the time.

Shortcut To Being a Polyglot

In today’s connected world, it’s not unusual to come across an interesting website or news article in a foreign language. With LG G8XThinQ and Dual Screen, understanding another language is no longer a challenge with the built-in Whale browser . Simply tap on the Space Translator button and Whale shows the original and translated content side by side. LG Dual Screen makes it easy to look like a polyglot.

Two Search Engines At Once

Use two search engines at the same time with Dual Search on Whale browser, born of the cooperation between LG and Naver. Harness the power of two to get the best answers to burning questions or to seek insight and information on a pair of topics by comparing the results from two search engines simultaneously. No more switching between tabs, no need to split one screen in two and most importantly, no more wasted time.

Your Thumbs Will Thank You