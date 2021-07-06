Fans were not the only ones excited about the reunion of LG Brazil and SPFC. Players were also happy to be reunited, especially before such an important match. The club claimed a 2-0 victory, bringing back its first Paulista title since 2005 and proving once again that this partnership is truly a match made in heaven.

LG and the São Paulo club have a very successful history, which is still remembered fondly by LG fans. And it’s with that faith in sportsmanship that LG will continue to support the teams and players to make everyone’s life better in Brazil.

Contributed by LG Brazil