What’s More Brazilian Than Futebol?
Sports have always been a way to bring people together from around the world. And when it comes to soccer, saying that it is more than just a sport is an understatement in Brazil, which is often referred to as ‘o País do Futebol’ – the country of football.
Understanding the value of soccer to connect with Brazilians, LG in Brazil is proud to again partner with São Paulo Futebol Clube (SPFC), continuing a nearly decade-long relationship. From 2001 to 2010, LG Brazil was the main jersey sponsor of the São Paulo team and the two organizations rekindled their partnership in time for the Paulista Championship final in May on its home pitch, Morumbi Stadium.
The partnership with LG was a trophy-laden period for the club, with São Paulo winning important national and international football titles such as the World Championship and the Copa Libertadores da América in 2005. The club went on to becoming the champion of Brasileirão for three consecutive years from 2006 to 2008, in addition to victories in the 2002 Super Championship and the 2005 Paulista Championship.
The return of the LG logo on the SPFC jersey sparked nostalgia among fans, generating phenomenon buzz online with more than 60,000 organic reactions. On social media, LG supported the team along with its fans with more than 18,000 impressions on LinkedIn. In addition, the brand has attracted more than 70,000 new followers across its various social media pages, including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Also, the fan-created hashtag #ficaLG for “stay LG” had more than three thousand mentions and became a trending topic on Twitter Brazil.
Fans were not the only ones excited about the reunion of LG Brazil and SPFC. Players were also happy to be reunited, especially before such an important match. The club claimed a 2-0 victory, bringing back its first Paulista title since 2005 and proving once again that this partnership is truly a match made in heaven.
LG and the São Paulo club have a very successful history, which is still remembered fondly by LG fans. And it’s with that faith in sportsmanship that LG will continue to support the teams and players to make everyone’s life better in Brazil.
Contributed by LG Brazil