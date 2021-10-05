When Art and Technology Collide

On the occasion of the local debut of LG’s new LG QNED Mini LED TV series, LG’s team in Hong Kong was determined to create an experience that was memorable and elegant without exposing the audience to unnecessary risk.

The result, LG Experience Museum, merged LG’s diverse lifestyle products with works of art. As the star of the show, LG QNED Mini LED TV offered a stunning and immersive viewing experience with deeper blacks and more accurate colors, inviting visitors to a unique and dynamic experience.