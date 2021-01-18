When Fone Meets Fashion

Each of the three fashion labels put its own signature spin on the pieces designed for the fashion-forward LG VELVET Collection. Notable items include a tie-dye tracksuit from Beurd , a charming and playful LG VELVET-themed print by Hayley Elsaesser and a waterproof backpack from George Sully . Some of the pieces even feature large, clear pockets ideal for securing and displaying the phone on the go!

During the online event, LG took the opportunity to give back to the community in what has been a very challenging time for many Canadians. Every time a fan on Instagram Live liked and shared a post of one of the pieces from the collection, LG made a donation to a local charity designated by that designer.