Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Why LG is Betting on Robots

Beyond News 02/11/2018

Share this content

LG Electronics Vice President Jo Seong-jin and other officers discuss a sample of the CLOi robot at IFA 2018.

One thing the consumer electronics sector cannot be accused of is being complacent. Every year, there are new products, different trends and exciting innovations. Some consumer electronic brands struggle to keep up. LG Electronics not only relishes the challenge, it sees such developments as an opportunity to take the industry into a whole new direction.

 

LG has been exploring the possibility of robots and smart devices for some time now. At CES 2017, the company presented a tantalizing snapshot of its vision for the future, demonstrating how service robots might assist people in the home, at work and in public spaces.

LG Electronics Vice President Jo Seong-jin introduces LG’s new robotics business at IFA 2018.

The robotics sector relies heavily on convergence, calling on a wide range of core technologies and materials and synthesizing them to create solutions that offer an ever-broadening range of functionality. Machines that can talk to other machines, perform multiple tasks, and interact with the people that rely on them is the name of the game.

LG’s commercial robots – the Cleaning Robot, Airport Guide Robot and Porter Robot

In many ways, intelligent robots could be viewed as home appliances of tomorrow. Both robots and today’s appliances perform work, can communicate with the user and are capable of adapting to changes in the surrounding environment. For example, air conditioners no longer just deliver cool air during hot summer months. Today they can also heat, dehumidify and purify the air, intelligently sensing when and what option to apply. So it’s no surprise that LG, one of the world’s largest home appliance brands, is taking a leadership position in robotics.

 

Thanks to foresight and hard work on home appliances, LG finds itself in an advantageous position in robotics, possessing a variety of convergence technologies. LG was even a first mover in developing robots for everyday domestic applications, introducing the HOM-BOT robotic vacuum ten years ago.

Four members of a family enjoy their time together using LG’s CLOi Hub Robot in the living room.

Additionally, LG has the research and development capabilities to make itself a major player when it comes to bringing the next generation of robots to market. In fact, that work is already well under way. LG is actively collaborating with a number of established industry names to bring robots that learn and evolve to the core of our everyday experience.

A sample image of the robot

Earlier this year, LG inked an agreement with service robot developer Robotis to collaborate in the development of self-driving modules for mobile robots. Under the agreement, LG and Robotis will each focus on producing software and hardware to enable systems with intelligent navigation capabilities. LG will continue to invest, create and collaborate to advance the field of robotics in new and exciting directions.

 

Exciting things are happening at LG. Stay tuned.

#2018
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More