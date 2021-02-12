Your Guide to a Safe (Yet Still Romantic) Valentine’s Day

Romance the Evening with Safe and Sound Entertainment

To wind down the perfect day, cuddle with your loved one for a movie and search classic romance films or rom-coms starring your favorite actors. Using the ThinQ AI in LG’s AI TVs and the platform-wide LG universal search function, simply ask the LG Magic Remote to “find a romantic comedy film” to track down content you’ll enjoy with incredible ease.4 If you’re in the mood for something more exciting, turn your living room into a dance floor or ballroom and let loose with your loved one by saying “play love-themed ballads” into the Magic Remote. Whether it be romantic, party, or maybe just some lo-fi beats, or ask the LG XBOOM GO Bluetooth speaker to find music that fits the atmosphere or play your favorite playlist with a simple voice command.

So this Valentine’s Day, add your own twist to create a satisfyingly romantic experience in the safety of your home. Learn more about LG smart products at www.LGThinQ.com .

1 LG ThinQ app compatible product models and available features may vary depending on region.

2 Features and usage requirements may vary depending on fabric of clothing.

3 Certified by the British Allergy Foundation (BAF) for reducing 99.9 percent of house dust mite allergens and Esche-richia coli and Staphylococcus aureus bacteria. Certified as an asthma and allergy friendly® appliance by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA).