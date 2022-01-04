Your Ticket to Top-Notch Gaming Experience

Anyone seeking the best big-screen gaming experience need look no further than LG’s 2022 OLED TV lineup. With their self-lit pixels delivering ultra-fast response time and support for the latest gaming features, not to mention the latest PC hardware, consoles and cloud gaming services, LG’s advanced TVs take high-definition gaming to immersive new heights.

Over the years LG OLED TVs have added many industry-first features to deliver gaming excellence. LG OLED was the first TV to be certified by NVIDIA as G-SYNC® Compatible and LG 8K OLED TV was the first to demonstrate 8K gaming with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series graphics cards. LG once again raised the bar for gamer-friendly TVs with the addition of support for Dolby Vision® at 4K 120Hz.