We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Your Ticket to Top-Notch Gaming Experience
-
extension : zipyour-ticket-to-top-notch-gaming-experience.zip
-
extension : imgyour-ticket-to-top-notch-gaming-experience-desktop-01.jpg
-
extension : imgyour-ticket-to-top-notch-gaming-experience-desktop-02.jpg
-
extension : imgyour-ticket-to-top-notch-gaming-experience-desktop-03.jpg
-
extension : imgyour-ticket-to-top-notch-gaming-experience-desktop-04.jpg
Anyone seeking the best big-screen gaming experience need look no further than LG’s 2022 OLED TV lineup. With their self-lit pixels delivering ultra-fast response time and support for the latest gaming features, not to mention the latest PC hardware, consoles and cloud gaming services, LG’s advanced TVs take high-definition gaming to immersive new heights.
Over the years LG OLED TVs have added many industry-first features to deliver gaming excellence. LG OLED was the first TV to be certified by NVIDIA as G-SYNC® Compatible and LG 8K OLED TV was the first to demonstrate 8K gaming with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series graphics cards. LG once again raised the bar for gamer-friendly TVs with the addition of support for Dolby Vision® at 4K 120Hz.
©2022 MARVEL
LG OLED TVs have been the real deal when it comes to leading the way in the adoption of genuine HDMI® 2.1 features and inputs and LG’s newest models continue that tradition with expanded HDMI 2.1 support. Every new LG OLED TV, QNED Mini LED TV, QNED TV and NanoCell TV will support automatic low latency mode (ALLM) and enhanced audio return channel (eARC) with most OLED, QNED Mini LED and QNED TVs certified to support variable refresh rate (VRR).
LG’s 2022 TVs have also been certified by HDMI Authorized Test Centers (ATC) for meeting the requirements set out in the latest HDMI 2.1 standards including VRR, eARC, Display Stream Compression (DSC) and support for Fixed Rate Link (FRL) up to 48Gbps.1
DSC is a future-proofing technology that enables visually lossless compression for ultra high definition displays. LG introduced DSC in its SIGNATURE OLED 8K Z series, 8K QNED Mini LED TVs and 8K NanoCell TVs in 2021, providing viewers with outstanding 8K 60Hz 12-bit 4:4:4 video capabilities. Able to enhance the clarity and definition of onscreen objects and colors, DSC is now offered in seven LG 2022 TV models with VRR and DSC support in the LG lineup.2
Select 2022 LG TVs also feature four ports that support FRL, a signaling technology supported in the HDMI 2.1 specification, to deliver higher uncompressed resolutions at ultra-high speed bandwidths (up to 48Gbps) for super-fast gaming and hyper-realistic graphics.3 Some LG premium TVs (models OLED Z2/G2, QNED99/95) also come Wi-Fi 6 certified, ensuring smooth online gameplay and more reliable content streaming for more speed and less latency than ever before. Wi-Fi 6 will be especially advantageous to subscribers of cloud gaming services such as NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Google Stadia, both available on LG 2022 Smart TVs.
With Game Optimizer, LG’s latest TVs make setting up the ideal gaming environment a fast and simple affair. A one-stop menu for all gaming-related settings, Game Optimizer lets users select and switch between game specific features as well as game genre display presets such as first-person shooters and role-playing while the new Sports option brings an added sense of realism to action-packed games.
Game Optimizer provides quick access to the new Dark Room Mode, which adjusts screen brightness for a better gaming experience in a dim or dark room. Players can easily change the screen’s aspect ratio to suit the game they are playing or the device they’re using (PC or console) as well as manage NVIDIA G-SYNC®, FreeSync™ Premium and VRR settings all from the Game Optimizer menu. Players can also activate Blue Light Reduction to help prevent eye fatigue and AI Game Sound to transport themselves deeper into their favorite titles.
With its 2022 OLED and premium LCD TVs, LG is once again demonstrating a commitment to meeting the needs of today’s gamers and delivering the best big-screen gaming experience possible.
Specifications:
|
|OLED 8K
|OLED 4K
|QNED Mini LED 8K
|QNED Mini LED 4K
|QNED 4K
|Z2
|G2
|C2
|B2
|A2
|QNED99
|QNED95
|QNED90
|QNED85
|QNED80
|Number of Ports Compliant with HDMI2.1 (48Gbps)
|4
|4
|4
|2
|–
|4
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Number of Ports Compliant with HDMI2.0
|2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|eARC (Enhanced ARC)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|ALLM
(Auto Low Latency Mode)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|VRR
|HDMI VRR
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|–
|Yes
|–
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|VRR
|NVIDIA
G-Sync
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|VRR
|AMD
FreeSync
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|–
|Yes
|–
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|DSC (Display Stream Compression)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|–
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
1 2022 LG premium TVs that meet CTS2™ latest certification HDMI® 2.1 compatibility test standards: OLED 8K Z2 series, OLED 4K G2 series, OLED 4K C2 series, OLED 4K B2 series/QNED Mini LED 8K QNED99 series, QNED Mini LED 8K QNED 95 series, QNED Mini LED 4K QNED90 series, QNED Mini LED 4K QNED85 series, QNED 4K QNED80 series, 86-inch NANO75 series, UQ90 series.
2 2022 LG premium TVs that support VESA® DSC: OLED 8K Z2 series, OLED 4K G2 series, OLED 4K C2 series, OLED 4K B2 series / QNED Mini LED 8K QNED99, QNED Mini LED 8K QNED95, QNED Mini LED 4K QNED90 series, QNED Mini LED 4K QNED85 series, QNED 4K QNED80 series. 86-inch NANO75 series, UQ90 series. LG premium 2022 TVs that support both VESA® DSC and VRR: OLED 8K Z2 series, OLED 4K G2 series, OLED 4K C2 series, OLED 4K B2 series/QNED Mini LED 8K QNED99, QNED Mini LED 4K QNED90 series, QNED Mini LED 4K QNED85 series, QNED 4K QNED80 series, 86-inch NANO75 series, UQ90 series.
3 2022 LG premium TVs that support FRL 48Gbps: OLED 8K Z2 series, OLED 4K G2 series, OLED 4K C2 series/QNED Mini LED 8K QNED99 series, QNED Mini LED 8K QNED95 series.