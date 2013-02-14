15 MILLION CUSTOMERS APPROVE OF LG OPTIMUS L SERIES

SEOUL, Feb. 15, 2013 ㅡ LG Electronics (LG) announced today it sold an Optimus L Series device every second over the past two months, propelling sales of the popular smartphones to over 15 million units. Since its launch at Mobile World Congress (MWC) last year, Optimus L Series smartphones have become the device of choice for individuals around the world who favor a well-balanced smartphone with a unique design. Building on this momentum, LG will unveil a new generation of the stylish series at MWC 2013 with an upgraded design and improved features.

The Optimus L SeriesII will carry on the legacy of its predecessor, offering a user experience unique to LG smartphones. The Optimus L3II, Optimus L5II and Optimus L7II all feature a comfortable contour with laser-etched details in a slim unibody design. The sleek and customizable devices are also differentiated by smart LED lighting around the home button to mirror users’ unique styles.

“The success of the Optimus L Series is testament to our belief all along that there is indeed a market for well-balanced smartphones that represent individuals’ unique tastes,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “The new Optimus L SeriesII expands upon the design philosophy of the original series so we’re quite confident that we’ll have another hit on our hands.”

The new Optimus L SeriesII smartphones will be unveiled at Mobile World Congress later this month. Visitors to MWC are encouraged to see these new models up close at the LG booth in Hall 3.

# # #