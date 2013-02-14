Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

15 MILLION CUSTOMERS APPROVE OF LG OPTIMUS L SERIES

Corporate 15/02/2013

New Optimus L SeriesII Continues Momentum Established by Original Series

15 MILLION CUSTOMERS APPROVE OF LG OPTIMUS L SERIES

SEOUL, Feb. 15, 2013 ㅡ LG Electronics (LG) announced today it sold an Optimus L Series device every second over the past two months, propelling sales of the popular smartphones to over 15 million units. Since its launch at Mobile World Congress (MWC) last year, Optimus L Series smartphones have become the device of choice for individuals around the world who favor a well-balanced smartphone with a unique design. Building on this momentum, LG will unveil a new generation of the stylish series at MWC 2013 with an upgraded design and improved features.

 

 

The Optimus L SeriesII will carry on the legacy of its predecessor, offering a user experience unique to LG smartphones. The Optimus L3II, Optimus L5II and Optimus L7II all feature a comfortable contour with laser-etched details in a slim unibody design. The sleek and customizable devices are also differentiated by smart LED lighting around the home button to mirror users’ unique styles.

 

 

“The success of the Optimus L Series is testament to our belief all along that there is indeed a market for well-balanced smartphones that represent individuals’ unique tastes,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “The new Optimus L SeriesII expands upon the design philosophy of the original series so we’re quite confident that we’ll have another hit on our hands.”

 

 

The new Optimus L SeriesII smartphones will be unveiled at Mobile World Congress later this month. Visitors to MWC are encouraged to see these new models up close at the LG booth in Hall 3.

 

# # #

#2013
Back to List

Related Content

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026
Corporate

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026
Corporate

LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026
Corporate

LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026

Learn More