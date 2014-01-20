AMAZING LG G FLEX COMING TO MORE THAN 20 EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

SEOUL, Jan. 21, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) will be rolling out the innovative and award-winning G Flex, the world’s first smartphone designed to follow the curve of the human face. Starting next month, consumers in major European markets including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Sweden and Austria, among others, will be able to experience for themselves the most innovative device in today’s smartphone industry.

To date, the LG G Flex has only been available in Asia (Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore) and was announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this month that it will launch in the United States sometime this quarter on three of the country’s biggest wireless carriers: AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile. The availability of G Flex in the European market has been eagerly anticipated and will pave the way for rollouts in other parts of the world.

“The introduction of the LG G Flex in Europe demonstrates our confidence in the global marketplace for a curved smartphone,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “As a premium smartphone, the G Flex will further establish LG as a brand that offers something unique for every consumer segment. This is a device that is guaranteed to start a conversation wherever it goes.”

The LG G Flex is a record-setter in numerous areas. Measuring six inches diagonally, the Plastic OLED (P-OLED) display is the world’s largest developed and manufactured specifically for a smartphone. The G Flex utilizes the world’s first curved battery and is the first phone to feature a self-healing coating on the back cover, making it immune to minor scratches and nicks. The unique device also features user-centric UX features such as QTheatre, Dual Window and Swing Lockscreen designed specifically for the curved screen.

Key Specifications (European Version):

– Chipset: 2.26 GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 800 (MSM 8974) / GPU: Adreno 330, 450MHz

– Display: 6-inch HD (1280 x 720), Curved P-OLED (Real RGB)

– Memory: 2GB LP DDR3 RAM / 32GB eMMc

– Camera: Rear 13.0MP / Front 2.1MP

– Battery: 3,500mAh (embedded)

– Operating System: Android Jelly Bean 4.2.2

– Size: 160.5 x 81.6 x 7.9 – 8.7mm

– Weight: 177g

– Network: LTE / HSPA+ / GSM

– Connectivity: BT 4.0 / Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) / NFC

– Color: Titan Silver

– Other: Hi-Fi 24bit, 192kHz Playback

# # #