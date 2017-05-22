DESIGNED FOR ACTIVE LIFESTYLES, LG X VENTURE GOES WHEREVER YOU EXPLORE

LG understands that not all outdoor activities occur in warm climates so the LG X venture was designed with three physical keys on the front as well as a QuickButton on the side allows for easier interaction with the phone while wearing gloves or in wet or muddy environments. QuickButton works differently depending on how it’s pressed — short press for Outdoor Essentials, long press for settings and double press to toggle Glove Mode to recognize screen taps and swipes with gloved fingers. QuickButton can be customized to launch your favorite application and works even when the screen is off.