DESIGNED FOR ACTIVE LIFESTYLES, LG X VENTURE GOES WHEREVER YOU EXPLORE
With Maximum Durability, High-Capacity Battery and Outdoor Activity Features,
LG’s Latest Smartphone is Built for Every Occasion and Adventure
SEOUL, May 22, 2017 — LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled its second X series smartphone for 2017 designed for active users who want a smartphone that can keep up with their on-the-go lifestyles.
The LG X venture is the company’s newest mass-tier smartphone designed for users who want a tough adventure companion device that doesn’t sacrifice on features or looks. With IP68 compatibility for water and dust resistance, the LG X venture passed 14 different MIL-STD 810G tests designed for the U.S. military. In addition to measuring resistance to extreme temperatures, shock and water, the LG X venture was repeatedly immersed in 1.5m of water for up to 30 minutes and passed with flying colors.
In addition to its resistance against accidental mishaps and extreme elements, the smartphone features Outdoor Essentials, a multi-purpose application designed specifically for the LG X venture with six useful tools in a single application. Bundled in the active lifestyle app is a barometer, compass, activity counter (steps/calories/distance), exercise tracker, weather reporter and flashlight. The phone offers a robust but stylish design with a metal frame and a non-slip back cover and will be available in black and/or brown.*
LG understands that not all outdoor activities occur in warm climates so the LG X venture was designed with three physical keys on the front as well as a QuickButton on the side allows for easier interaction with the phone while wearing gloves or in wet or muddy environments. QuickButton works differently depending on how it’s pressed — short press for Outdoor Essentials, long press for settings and double press to toggle Glove Mode to recognize screen taps and swipes with gloved fingers. QuickButton can be customized to launch your favorite application and works even when the screen is off.
The LG X venture carries over a number of popular features from LG’s flagship G and V series smartphones such as the fingerprint sensor and dual cameras. A 5MP 120-degree wide angle front camera is perfect for large group shots while the rear 16MP camera delivers breathtaking shots with incredible sharpness and detail. A heavy-duty, high-capacity 4,100mAh embedded battery lasts for up to 24 hours between charges and with Quick Charge 2.0, the LG X venture charges from empty to 50 percent in only 48 minutes.
“Consumers with active lifestyles want devices that they don’t need to coddle or worry about when they’re on the go,” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “But the LG X venture isn’t a ruggedized phone that makes sacrifices. Its long list of features, long battery life and excellent photo capabilities makes it the ideal companion for customers who wants a phone that works anytime, anywhere.”
LG X venture goes lives starting today in North America and will be available in parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America in the weeks to come. Pricing and exact date of availability will be announced locally in each market.
Key Specifications: *
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 435 Processor
- Display: 5.2-inch FHD In-Cell Touch (1080 x 1920 / 423ppi)
- Memory: 2GB LPDDR3 RAM / 32GB eMMC ROM / Micro SD Slot (up to 2TB)
- Camera: Front 5MP Wide Angle / Rear 16MP Standard Angle
- Battery: 4,100mAh (embedded)
- Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
- Size: 154.0 x 75.8 x 9.29mm
- Weight: 166.5g
- Network: LTE / 3G / 2G
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 4.2 / NFC / USB Type-B 2.0
- Color: Black / Brown
- Other: IP68 Water and Dust Resistant / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 2.0 / QuickButton / Outdoor Essentials / FM Radio / GPS / Accelerometer / Digital Compass / Gyroscope / Barometer
* Specification/Features may vary depending on the particular market.
