Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

EMBRACING ECOLOGICALLY SOUND PRINCIPLES, LG MEETS GREENHOUSE GAS TARGET SEVEN YEARS EARLY

Corporate 22/04/2014

Share this content.

LG Furthers Its Commitment to Environmental Stewardship

 

with Low-Carbon Products

EMBRACING ECOLOGICALLY SOUND PRINCIPLES, LG MEETS GREENHOUSE GAS TARGET SEVEN YEARS EARLY

SEOUL, Apr. 22, 2014 ― LG Electronics (LG) cut emissions from the use of its products by 38 million tons in 2013. This exceeded the company’s target to reduce emissions from the use of LG products by 30 million tons in a year, a target which LG had previously projected would not be reached until 2020.

 

Buoyed by this success, LG has set itself the even more challenging goal of cutting emissions associated with product use by 60 million tons a year in 2020 ― an accumulated reduction of approximately 420 milliontons between 2008 and 2020. A decrease of this size will have the same positive impact on air quality as the planting of 3 billion pine tree seedlings a year.

 

LG’s advanced technologies helped to lower greenhouse gas emissions through impressive energy saving performance. The company’s Linear Compressor used in refrigerators and Direct Drive technology in its washing machines are clear proof of LG’s commitment to, and leadership in, delivering environmentally friendly products. LG’s LED-backlit LCD TV achieved 67 percent improved energy efficiency1 by using Smart Energy Saving Technology.

 

For its continued leadership in manufacturing and promoting efficiency, LG was recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with the2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence Award, the highest distinction best owed upon ENERGY STAR partners. In Korea, LG has earned 98 low-carbon product certifications in the field of home appliances from the Ministry of Environment and Korean Environmental Industry & Technology Institute, more than any other manufacturer to date. Furthermore, LG was ranked first in the Carbon Management Global Leaders Club by CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) Korea from 2009 to 2012.

 

“Reaching this milestone could not have been possible if not for the dedication of our employees who have led the way in environmental stewardship,” said Joon-ho Kim, senior vice president and head of LG’s Quality Center. “We will continue to push the boundaries to bring innovations to our customers that are both technologically superior and environmentally responsible.”

 

———————————————————————-

 

1LG TV model 47LB6700versus model 47LC7DF.

 

# # #

#2014
Back to List

Related Content

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026
Corporate

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026
Corporate

LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026
Corporate

LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026

Learn More