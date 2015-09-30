FIRST CELLULAR ANDROID WEAR SMARTWATCH PREVIEWED AT LG EVENT

SEOUL, Oct. 1, 2015 — At the event to introduce the V10 smartphone, LG Electronics (LG) provided a sneak peek of the LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition, the first Android Wear device to feature cellular connectivity. With the option to connect via 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, LG’s newest wearable device works seamlessly with Android smartphones or can go it alone, when carrying a smartphone isn’t practical or convenient. Cellular enabled features will vary across Android and iOS.

The latest LG Watch Urbane delivers the highest resolution display of any smartwatch currently on the market today. With a resolution of 480 x 480, the new LG Watch Urbane delivers 348ppi on its 1.38-inch full circle P-OLED display. With a diameter of 44.5mm, the smartwatch resembles a classic timepiece with its hairline-etched stainless steel body and durable hypoallergenic TPSiV™ elastomer band. And to live up to the original LG Watch Urbane’s great battery life, the 2nd Edition features a high-capacity 570mAh battery and Power Saving Mode to last throughout the day and more.

Three buttons adorn the right side of the LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition to provide quick access to shortcut settings such as contacts, LG Health and apps list. Ambient mode can now be enabled or disabled with a simple press of the crown button. In addition to the 16 included watch faces, fitness-related features such as heart rate tracking, workout tips and stress level monitoring are also offered.

“The wearable sector continues to evolve and we’re playing an active role in that by bringing to market various devices that appeal to various consumers,” said Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “At LG, we don’t think there is a one-size-fits-all wearable device. This second edition of our Watch Urbane aims to be a must-have smart device for active individuals who want to stay connected to the world, whether they’re at work, at home or on the tennis court.”

The LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition will be available first in the United States and Korea, followed by markets in Europe, CIS, Asia and the Middle East. Details including price and date of availability will be announced locally at a later date. To see the LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition in action, go to https://youtu.be/FdRymDRtPJA .

Key Specifications:

Chipset: 1.2GHz Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 400

Operating System: Android WearTM (Cell-connected Version)

Display: 1.38-inch P-OLED Display (480 x 480 / 348ppi)

Size: 44.5 x 14.2mm

Memory: 4GB eMMC / 768MB LPDDR3

Battery: 570mAh

Network*: Bluetooth 4.1 / Wi-Fi / LTE / 3G

Sensors: Accelerometer / Gyro / Compass / Barometer / PPG / GPS

Color*: Space Black / Opal Blue / Luxe White / Signature Brown

Other: Dust and Water Resistance (IP67)

* May vary depending on the market and operator.

# # #