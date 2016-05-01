FIRST LG G5 SOFTWARE UPDATE ADDS APP DRAWER OPTION, BURST SHOOTING WITH CAM PLUS

SEOUL, Apr. 29, 2016 — This week LG Electronics (LG), in partnership with mobile operators, began rolling out a software update with improvements in the usability of the LG G5 and CAM Plus module. Key markets in Asia will receive the update first, followed by customers in North America* and Europe over the next several weeks.

The app drawer, a familiar feature in all previous LG smarphones, returns to LG G5 by popular demand. Until now only available as a download at LG SmartWorld, UX 5.0 with app drawer is available to LG G5 owners over-the-air (OTA) via Wi-Fi. Rather than overwriting the original home layout, the update will appear as “Home & app drawer” under the G5’s home setting once the optional download is confirmed. G5 owners who prefer the original layout without the app drawer can just select “Home” in the settings.

The second notable improvement is the addition of continuous or “burst” mode when using the LG CAM Plus module. With burst mode and LG CAM Plus, aspiring shutterbugs can capture up to 10 shots per second, up to a maximum of 30 frames, for a more DSLR-like shooting experience.

* Recipients of the software upgrade in the United States will depend on the carrier network.

