FIRST OF LG'S NEW L-STYLE SMARTPHONES COMING TO EUROPEAN CUSTOMERS THIS MONTH

Corporate 02/03/2012

All-in-One Compact Smartphone with Superior Style

FIRST OF LG’S NEW L-STYLE SMARTPHONES COMING TO EUROPEAN CUSTOMERS THIS MONTH

SEOUL, Mar. 2, 2012 –- The LG Optimus L3, a compact smartphone with timeless style first introduced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2012 in Barcelona earlier this week, will get its European debut starting March. The Optimus L3 is the first model from the L-Style design series starting this year.
LG Optimus L3 offers users an authentic experience compromising the style and practical technologies. L-Style’s elements, such as Modern Square Style and Harmonized Design Contrast with metallic accents, are revealed on the Optimus L3, emphasizing the premium design heritage born from LG’s design leadership.
Its 3.2-inch display provides the ideal viewing experience on a compact smartphone. As an “on-the-go” socializing device, the Optimus L3 allows for longer talk times and ensures that users always stay connected to their favorite social network with its 1,500mAh battery. Customers even have a variety of options when choosing the color for their device — white, black, hot pink or blue.
“We’ve always believed in the need to offer a variety of smartphone options and many people simply don’t want to pay for a lot of extra bells and whistles.” said Dr. Jongseok Park, President and CEO of LG Mobile Communications Company. “We think the Optimus L3 offers all of basic smartphone-related benefits but in a more premium package that hasn’t been seen before on a smartphone in this category.”
After its European launch, the LG Optimus L3 will make its appearance in Russia and Asia, followed by other markets around the world.
Key Specifications:
o Chipset: 800MHz Processor
o Memory: 1GB(for Storage), 150MB (for Apps), 384MB (RAM)
o Display: 3.2-inch QVGA
o Camera: 3.0 MP
o OS: Android 2.3 Gingerbread
o Battery: 1,500mAh
o Size: 102.6 x 61.6 x 11.7 (mm)

 

# # #

#2012
