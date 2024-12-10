LG Wins FinanceAsia’s Achievement Award for Best Bond Deal

SEOUL, Dec. 11, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) has been honored with FinanceAsia’s prestigious Achievement Award for the “Best Bond Deal” in the North Asia region, which includes Taiwan, Japan and South Korea. This recognition comes in light of LG’s successful issuance of global bonds worth USD 800 million in April this year.

FinanceAsia commended LG for navigating heightened interest rate volatility, driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, to successfully issue public bonds. The bonds, issued in U.S. dollars, attracted strong investor demand and were offered in two tranches: USD 500 million bonds with a three-year maturity and USD 300 million bonds with a five-year maturity, the latter being labeled as a Sustainability Bond.

FinanceAsia’s Achievement Awards are among the top three capital market awards in the Asia-Pacific region, recognizing excellence in Asia’s financial markets. These awards, evaluated by expert panels of investment and finance industry professionals, celebrate exceptional accomplishments in the capital markets, honoring issuers, investors and intermediaries.

The winners of the Achievement Awards are determined through a rigorous process involving nomination, voting and discussions among key stakeholders, arrangers and panels. The primary award categories include Deal Awards, House Awards and Dealmaker Poll.

The selection criteria for the awards are based on four equally weighted factors: delivering successful outcomes for all participants, achieving the funding objectives of the issuer, overcoming market challenges and risks and demonstrating innovation to expand the market.

