GLOBAL ROLLOUT OF LG G7 THINQ GETS UNDERWAY

SEOUL, May 17, 2018 — The rollout of LG Electronics’ newest G7 smartphone kicks off this week in its home market of South Korea with key markets in Asia, the Americas and Europe to follow shortly thereafter. Officially announced just two weeks ago, the LG G7 ThinQ is LG’s first G series flagship phone with AI capabilities built-in, as well as a host of other new features designed for consumers looking for an all-around premium smartphone that will remain relevant and current for years to come.

Running Qualcomm’s fastest Snapdragon 845 mobile platform, the LG G7 features a Super Bright Display to deliver vivid colors and 1000nit brightness viewable even under the brightest lighting conditions. The 6.1-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440) display with a 19.5:9 FullVision screen ratio is housed in a form factor that is perfectly designed for use with one hand.

The Boombox Speaker is sure to impress with a large resonance chamber that generates twice the bass of typical smartphones, even room-shaking audio when placed on a solid wood or metal surface. The inclusion of Hi-Fi Quad DAC, DTS:X and earphone jack make the LG G7 ThinQ the smartphone of choice for audio enthusiasts.

The new 8MP front and dual rear 16MP cameras significantly improve image quality while wide angle lenses on both the front and the rear fits even more people and scenery in the frame. Most notable is the AI CAM feature that automatically optimizes shots based on the subject matter and a Super Bright Camera that brightens dimly-lit objects by a magnitude of four without additional noise or grain. And the LG G7ThinQ is among the first smartphones in the market to offer Google Lens right out of the box. As demonstrated at the recent Google I/O conference, Google Lens adds powerful AI and computer vision functionalities, allowing users to see more information and perform useful tasks all from within the phone’s camera.

The LG G7 is an AI powerhouse in a smartphone package. The G7 is the first smartphone to offer a dedicated Google Assistant Key that provides quick and easy access to Google Lens and Google Assistant. Faster and less obtrusive in public than saying, “OK Google,” the Google Assistant Key provides a convenient way to get more things done with voice than ever before. And with Super Far Field Voice Recognition (SFFVR) that can recognize voice commands from up to five meters away, the G7 easily doubles as a home smart speaker, listening for and responding to requests from across the room.

“The LG G7 ThinQ is a smartphone of strong fundamentals but more significantly, its integrated and meaningful AI features take user conveniences to a whole new level,” said Ha Jeung-uk, senior vice president and business unit leader for LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We’re confident that once consumers experience the benefits of AI on a smartphone for themselves, they will immediately see the ways the LG G7ThinQ can improve their day-to-day activities.”

Prices and dates of availability will be announced locally.