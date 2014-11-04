Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GOOGLE AND LG ENTER INTO GLOBAL PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT

Corporate 05/11/2014

Cross-License Covers Broad Range of Products and Technologies

GOOGLE AND LG ENTER INTO GLOBAL PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT

SEOUL and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 5, 2014 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) and Google Inc. have entered into a long-term patent cross-licensing agreement covering a broad range of products and technologies. The agreement covers the two companies’ existing patents as well as those filed over the next 10 years.

 

“We’re pleased to enter into this agreement with a leading global technology company like LG,” said Allen Lo, deputy general counsel for patents at Google. “By working together on cross-licenses like this, companies can focus on bringing great products and services to consumers around the world.”

 

This agreement builds on the long-standing strong alliance between Google and LG Electronics, the companies said.

 

“LG values its relationship with Google, and this agreement underscores both companies’ commitment to developing new products and technologies that enhance consumers’ lives,” said J.H. Lee, executive vice president and head of the LG Electronics Intellectual Property Center.

 

# # #

#2014
