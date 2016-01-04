Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
K SERIES SMARTPHONES FROM LG TO DEBUT AT CES 2016

Corporate 05/01/2016

Successor to L Series, Newest Mass-Tier Offering
From LG Borrows Heavily From Premium Devices

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2016 — This week, LG Electronics (LG) will unveil its K Series, a new line of smartphones with the advanced camera technology and UX features of LG’s premium models. The first two devices in the series, K10 and K7, will make their public debut at the 2016 CES in Las Vegas.

 

LG K Series smartphones will be the first to offer LG’s glossy pebble design language, a contemporary, stylish look with a curved, modern finish aimed at a younger audience. The glossy pebble design is complemented by LG’s new 2.5D Arc Glass for a smooth and seamless style that could only be made possible due to the sides of K Series smartphones being free of button clutter. With design cues borrowed from nature, the K10 and K7 look far more expensive and exclusive than they really are.

 

The back cover features an intricate woven pattern for optimal grip and confidence when on the move. And because consumers on the move tend to enjoy an active lifestyle, the K Series is designed with multimedia creating and consumption in mind with a roomy display to show images and videos captured with the most advanced camera on a smartphone in this category — 13MP on the rear and 8MP on the front in the case of the K10.

 

Featuring LG’s popular Gesture Shot and Gesture Interval Shot, taking selfies is easy and hassle-free. Gesture Shot enables users to take photos simply by raising an open hand in front of the lens and then clenching it into a fist. Closing one’s hand twice automatically leads to the Gesture Interval Shot and will produce four consecutive photos. Both devices are equipped with Flash for Selfie on the front to help users capture priceless moments whenever, wherever the need might arise, even in the dark.

 

“Our 2016 K Series is the latest example of LG applying it best mobile technology and premium design philosophy across numerous smartphone categories,” said Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “Customers equate the LG name with great smartphone imaging technology and we are committed to delivering on that flattering expectation.”

 

Visitors to CES 2016 will be able to see the LG K10 and K7 for themselves at LG’s booth in Hall #8204 of the Las Vegas Convention Center from Jan. 6-9.

 

K10 Key Specifications:*

 

  • Display: 5.3-inch HD In-cell Touch
  • Chipset:
    LTE: 1.2GHz or 1.3GHz Quad-Core / 1.14GHz Octa-Core
    3G: 1.3GHz Quad-Core
  • Camera:
    LTE: Rear 13MP / Front 8MP or 5MP
    3G: Rear 8MP / Front 8MP or 5MP
  • Memory:
    RAM: 2GB / 1.5GB / 1GB
    ROM: 16GB / 8GB
  • Battery: 2,300mAh
  • Operating System: Android 5.1 Lollipop
  • Size: 146 x 74.8 x 8.8mm
  • Network: LTE / 3G
  • Colors: White / Indigo / Gold
  • Others: 2.5D Arc Glass / Gesture Shot / Tap and Shot / Gesture Interval Shot*

 

K7 Key Specifications:*

 

  • Display: 5.0-inch FWVGA In-cell Touch (LTE) / On-cell Touch (3G)
  • Chipset:
    LTE: 1.1GHz Quad-Core
    3G: 1.3GHz Quad-Core
  • Camera: Rear 8MP or 5MP / Front 5MP
  • Memory:
    RAM: 1.5GB / 1GB
    ROM: 16GB / 8GB
  • Battery: 2,125mAh
  • Operating System: Android 5.1 Lollipop
  • Size:
    LTE: 143.6 x 72.5 x 8.9mm
    3G: 143.6 x 72.5 x 9.05mm
  • Network: LTE / 3G
  • Colors:
    LTE: Titan
    3G: White / Black / Gold
  • Others: 2.5D Arc Glass / Gesture Shot / Gesture Interval Shot / Tap and Shot

 

 

*Specifications/Features may vary depending on the market.

 

 

# # #

#2016
