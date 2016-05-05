LATEST SMARTPHONES FROM LG GET U.S. GOVERNMENT STAMP OF APPROVAL FOR ENTERPRISE AND MILITARY USE

SEOUL, May 6, 2016 — LG Electronics (LG) announced today that the G5 and V10 smartphones have been certified by the U.S. National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) for compliance in meeting international security standards in corporate environments.

NIAP administers the globally recognized Common Criteria Evaluation and Validation Scheme (CCEVS) for evaluating security conformance with the Common Criteria international standard. NIAP certification is recognized by the governments of 25 Common Criteria member countries such as Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom (www.commoncriteriaportal.org/ccra/members).

LG’s flagship smartphones are equipped with LG’s GATE technology for enhanced platform, network, and application security that allow for secure, reliable access to enterprise data. GATE, or Guarded Access to Enterprise, is LG’s enterprise-level security platform developed in 2013 to provide a variety of security solutions such as anti-hacking and mobile device management systems for enterprise mobile devices. GATE’s layered security components help to maintain the integrity of software components, strengthening system protection and safeguarding corporate data without compromising performance.

What’s more, LG G5 and V10 also feature Google’s Android for Work which leverages the LG GATE network capabilities. Included in Android for Work is a container solution which separates and secures work apps from personal apps.

“With the growing importance of higher security in business these days, we believe a firm security platform is a must for mobile workplace devices,” said Chris Yie, vice president and head of marketing communications for LG Mobile Communications Company. “This certification is confirmation that LG smartphones are among the most secure mobile devices available today.”

