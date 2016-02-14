LG ADDS HIGH-END TONE PLATINUM TO EXPANDING BLUETOOTH HEADSET LINEUP

SEOUL, Feb. 14, 2016 — LG Electronics (LG) will unveil its most premium addition to the TONE Series of Bluetooth headsets at MWC 2016 in Barcelona, Spain which runs from February 22-25. In addition to its good looks, the new TONE Platinum delivers unrivaled style and superior audio quality through a partnership with Harmon Kardon®.

Having secured the Harmon Kardon Platinum grade, the newest TONE Platinum is designed for both professionals and avid music lovers. LG has adopted the Balanced Armature design as the sound module for the latest TONE Platinum model to minimize distortion. The design is usually reserved for high-end wired earphones. In addition, its aluminum earphone housing helps deliver a more sophisticated sound performance.

The headset features aptX™ HD Audio Codec to deliver CD-like quality audio over Bluetooth that faithfully reproduces the full audio bandwidth and minimizes latency by significantly reducing the bit rate without affecting sound quality. The premium headset also offers noise canceling dual microphones for clearer calls even in the noisiest environments.

The TONE Platinum’s sleek aluminum finish adds a premium look and feel to the device while its ergonomic design allows users to wear the headset for hours without discomfort. To further enhance convenience, LG added Voice Command to handle incoming calls just by voice while the Tone & Talk app has been enhanced to support Voice Memo and Find Me via any Android smartphone (version 4.1 and higher).

“The LG TONE Platinum is a showcase of innovative technologies that aims to deliver premium sound quality in a form-factor that millions of customers have come to embrace,” said Michael Park, vice president in charge of Innovative Personal Devices Business Division at LG Electronics. “LG’s TONE offerings are second to none in the wireless Bluetooth world which is a key growth area for our mobile business.”

“We are excited to collaborate with LG on the LG TONE Platinum,” said Michael Mauser, executive vice president and president of Harman’s Lifestyle Division. “Harman Kardon has over 60 years of experience creating premium audio and ground-breaking sound technologies. When a product like the LG TONE Platinum carries the Harman Kardon name, it is confirmation that the device will offer class-leading audio quality and outstanding design.”

LG plans to roll out the latest premium Bluetooth headset in the United States in March, followed by other key markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America. Visitors to Mobile World Congress are encouraged to stop by LG’s booth in Hall 3 of Fira Gran Via from February 22-25 to see the newest TONE Platinum.

