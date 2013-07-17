LG ALIGNS PREMIUM SMARTPHONE BEHIND NEW “G” NAME



SEOUL, July 19, 2013 — The next flagship device from LG Electronics (LG) will be officially known as G2 and will be the first smartphone from LG to be launched as part of the company’s new “G” premium brand. Future smartphones in the same series will carry only the G name while the branding of mobile devices that have already been introduced will continue unchanged.

“Our vision is to make LG’s newest G devices synonymous with excellence, raising the bar even further for the ultimate in user experience,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “The new G2 will build upon the excellent reputation established by previous G Series products.”

Furthermore, LG’s premium 4:3 display smartphones will be rebranded as simply “Vu:” going forward. All of LG’s smartphones feature next generation core technologies and familiar UX with each series highlighting a different facet of the company’s product expertise.

