LG AND B&O PLAY COLLABORATE TO BRING PREMIUM AUDIO EXPERIENCE TO V20
Renowned Acoustic Performance of B&O PLAY with Advanced
Smartphone Technology of LG for a Winning Audio Experience
SEOUL, Aug. 24, 2016 — LG Electronics (LG) revealed today that its upcoming LG V20 smartphone will feature best-in-class audio functions developed in partnership with B&O PLAY. B&O PLAY is a premium audio company making portable audio products and headphones, firmly grounded in 90 years of audio and design excellence, craftsmanship and product innovation from Bang & Olufsen.
LG and B&O PLAY worked closely together to bring the best sound to users by optimizing the audio capabilities of the V20 smartphone. Acoustic engineers collaborated to achieve B&O PLAY’s philosophy of delivering a natural and balanced sound in a portable package. To enhance the total experience, the V20 set will include a special pair of B&O PLAY earphones and a set of wallpapers designed for V20 which includes the official logo of B&O PLAY, as a certification of B&O PLAY premium audio.
“The collaboration with LG provides a wonderful opportunity to showcase B&O PLAY’s expertise in terms of audio technology, design excellence and user-centered philosophy,” said Henrik Taudorf Lorensen, president of B&O PLAY. “With the new LG V series smartphone, users will experience a new premium sound experience that they have never heard before.”
“I’m pleased about our close partnership with B&O PLAY which started earlier this year with Hi-Fi Plus with B&O PLAY and continues today with the V20,” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics and Mobile Communications Company. “A growing number of consumers expect a better audio experience from their smartphones than what has been available in the past and I’m confident that the V20 delivers on these expectations.”
# # #