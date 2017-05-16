We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG AND SES TO DEMONSTRATE 4K HIGH FRAME RATE TECHNOLOGY AT SES INDUSTRY DAYS
Next-Generation Feature of Ultra HD to be Transmitted Live on
LG OLED TV via ASTRA Satellite
LUXEMBOURG, May 16, 2017 — SES and LG Electronics (LG) will demonstrate OLED TV’s cutting-edge 4K High Frame Rate (HFR) broadcast at the tenth SES Industry Days conference in Luxembourg, on 16 and 17 May. The 4K HFR content will be transmitted live via an ASTRA satellite at 19.2 degrees East and displayed on LG’s OLED TV using a prototype HFR software. This demonstration will offer visitors the opportunity to experience the highly improved image quality of next generation 4K HFR broadcast content.
HFR is a new broadcast technology that enhances the quality of 4K Ultra HD images by increasing frames per second (FPS) up to 120, the maximum for broadcast content, compared to most current content which typically supports 50 FPS content. The enhanced FPS rate is particularly beneficial to feature fast action such as sports with lifelike, highly fluid images, while eliminating motion-related picture degradation found on conventional TVs such as motion blur and judder.
In addition to display manufacturers, global broadcasters and content providers are also preparing for the launch of the second phase of Ultra HD using the DVB UHD-1 Phase 2 specification, which features 4K HFR technology. The UHD-1 Phase 2 standard includes other cutting-edge technologies such as High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Next-generation Audio (NGA).
“We are very excited to demonstrate just how effective LG’s OLED TV is as a platform for 4K HFR and other high grade content,” said Sam Kim, senior vice president and head of TV product planning at the LG Home Entertainment Company. “LG is committed to offering consumers around the world the latest in TV technologies and High Frame Rate on OLED TVs must be seen to be believed. Watching 4K HFR content on an OLED TV as it’s being transmitted in real time by ASTRA’s satellite is a great example of pushing the limits of current TV technologies.”
“SES has been steadily pushing forward development of Ultra HD and the Industry Days event has always been an excellent platform to showcase new TV technology,” said Thomas Wrede, vice president New Technology & Standards at SES. “High frame rate will be an important step towards further enhancing the quality of Ultra HD satellite transmissions, in particular for sports and reality TV events. Our continued partnership with LG Electronics is important in setting the broadcast standards of tomorrow and for pioneering future TV technologies and we are very pleased to work with LG Electronics on such an important milestone.”
