LG AND TOKUJIN YOSHIOKA CELEBRATE INNOVATION FOR A BETTER LIFE AT MILANO DESIGN WEEK

SEOUL, Mar. 20, 2017 — To commemorate its 70th anniversary, LG Corp. announced plans to unveil a large-scale light art installation during 2017 Milano Design Week, the world’s largest design exhibition. Titled S.F_Senses of the Future and hosted at Superstudio Piu, the display will mark LG’s debut at Milano Design Week (April 4-9) and is intended to highlight the brand’s longstanding passion for design and innovation.

LG is partnering with world-renowned designer Tokujin Yoshioka, known for his use of groundbreaking experimental techniques to reflect the beauty of nature and the complexity of the human senses. LG’s design philosophy is rooted in the belief that the pursuit of innovative technology and design must be centered on the human experience. Only then is it possible to realize a vision for the future filled with excitement and imagination. Through the S.F_Senses of the Future exhibition, LG and Tokujin Yoshioka hope to communicate their respective optimism for humanity’s future and to impart a lasting impression with an immersive experience utilizing lights and everyday objects.

“When we were children, we freely imagined the future and we sensed our destinies in our dreams and S.F_Senses of the Future is an expression of science fiction, technology, space and life highlighting the state of LG’s technology,” explained Tokujin Yoshioka. “The installation is a poetic phenomenon that can only be described as a tapestry of light – a truly futuristic dimension which confounds and transcends the human senses.”

“We are very excited for this opportunity to collaborate with Tokujin Yoshioka and to take part in the largest celebration of design in the world,” added Noh Chang-ho, head of corporate design for LG Electronics. “The marriage between cutting-edge technologies by LG and Tokujin Yoshioka’s design perfectly expresses LG’s human-centered design philosophy and our commitment to delivering of our promise of innovation for a better life. We hope that many visitors have the pleasure of experiencing the immersiveness of S.F_Senses of the Future”.

At the cusp of its 70th anniversary, LG is charting a new course by embracing design that focuses on the user experience. LG remains more committed than ever to improving consumers’ quality of life by pushing the boundaries of innovation with optimized solutions.

A press preview of the S.F_Senses of the Future exhibit will take place on April 3 from 15:00-18:30 for members of the media. The exhibition will be open to the general public from April 4-9.

# # #