LG BEGINS GLOBAL ROLLOUT OF NEW PREMIUM, SMARTLY-PRICED L SERIES

SEOUL, Sep. 12, 2014 — Looking to further expand its reach across all smartphone segments, LG Electronics (LG) will introduce its new L Fino and L Bello smartphones to Brazilian consumers this week, to be followed by other countries in Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in the coming weeks.

The L Fino and L Bello improve upon the L SeriesIII by offering a smartly-priced yet powerful alternative to higher-priced smartphones as well as a more premium look and feel that is sure to attract teenagers and first-time smartphone owners in 3G markets. As part of LG’s effort to consistently deliver the best user experience (UX) across a broad range of consumer segments, both devices come equipped with blazing fast Quad-Core processors complete with premium UX features carried over from the popular G3.

L Fino and L Bello — Spanish for Fine and Beautiful — represent LG’s commitment to strengthening its portfolio of mobile devices, with a strong emphasis on creating a more premium user experience at the entry and mid-tier segments. The L Fino features a 1.2GHz Quad-Core processor with a 4.5-inch display and the L Bello sports a 1.3Ghz Quad-Core processor and a larger 5.0-inch screen. With batteries generating 1,900mAh in the L Fino and 2,540mAh in the L Bello, users can expect long-lasting multimedia enjoying from both devices.

The pair continues LG’s signature Rear Key button design and feature class-leading 8MP cameras, providing customers with UX features that make snapping pictures fun and easy. With consumer behavior research showing that the camera is one of the key deciding factors for first time and teenage smartphone customers, both LG L Series models were designed to give users quality, blur-free images with features such as Touch & Shoot, Gesture Shot and Front Camera Light.

“LG is committed to bringing quality mobile devices to consumers of all segments because today’s savvy smartphone customers aren’t content with just the basics anymore,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We are confident that L Fino and L Bello will be strong options for customers seeking performance and feature-rich smartphones at competitive prices.”

Depending on the market, the L Fino will be released in a suite of colorful options such as White, Black, Gold, Red and Green while the L Bello will come in Black, White and Gold. Prices and other details will be announced locally at the time of launch.

To view the L Fino and L Bello product video highlighting the devices’ key features, go to http://youtu.be/gDMe8CL79o8and http://youtu.be/BScUJk1HmAs.

L Fino KeySpecifications:

￭ Chipset: 1.2GHz Quad-Core

￭ Display: 4.5-inch WVGA IPS (800 x 480 / 207ppi)

￭ Memory: 1GB RAM / 4GB / MicroSD slot

￭ Camera: Rear 8MP / Front VGA

￭ Battery: 1,900mAh

￭ Operating System: Android 4.4.2 KitKat

￭ Size: 127.5x 67.9 x 11.9mm

￭ Network: HSPA+ 21Mbps (3G)

￭ Colors: White / Black / Gold / Red / Green (varies by market)

￭ Other: Knock Code™ / QuickCircle™ Case

L Bello Key Specifications:

￭ Chipset: 1.3GHz Quad-Core

￭ Display: 5.0-inch FWVGA IPS (854×480 / 196ppi)

￭ Memory: 1GB RAM/ 8GB / MicroSD slot

￭ Camera: Rear 8MPAF / Front 1MP

￭ Battery: 2,540mAh

￭ Operating System: Android 4.4.2 KitKat

￭ Size: 138.2x 70.6x 10.7mm

￭ Network: HSPA+ 21Mbps (3G)

￭ Colors: White / Black / Gold

￭ Other: Knock Code™ / QuickCircle™ Case

