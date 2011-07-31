LG BEGINS GLOBAL ROLLOUT OF REMOTE CALL SERVICES FOR OPTIMUS SMARTPHONE USERS

tant Customer Care Anytime, Anywhere

SEOUL, Aug. 1, 2011 — LG Electronics’ (LG) remote customer care services, which includes a pre-loaded Remote Call application and the LG FOTA (Firmware Over-the-Air) system, will now be made available to user worldwide, following the initial roll-out in Korea. This makes LG the first mobile phone manufacturer to offer remote maintenance services as a way to diagnose software problems and to distribute software upgrades direct to customers’ phones.

Thanks to the services’ instant support via a 3G or Wi-Fi network, consumers no longer need to visit an LG Customer Information Center (CIC) if a problem arises with their smartphones. This convenience has already drawn compliments from many customers in Korea, who have benefitted from the service since May.

“Convenience is what LG is about and remote call services fit our brand character perfectly,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “LG is leading the way in virtual services and follow-up care for our customers everywhere. Being there for customers from A to Z is a key priority for us.”

LG’s remote call services are available on premium Optimus smartphones, including the LG Optimus 2X, the LG Optimus Black and the LG Optimus 3D. With the pre-loaded “Remote Call” application1 users can diagnose their phone’s problems without having to visit a repair shop.

Once registered, LG CIC agents will be able to wirelessly access the owner’s Optimus smartphone. For security purposes, LG technical staff will not be able to access any personal information — including emails, messages, calendars or pictures — without the users’ consent.

Using the convenient, intelligent LG FOTA system and pre-loaded FOTA application, owners will also receive regular alerts of the most current updates. The system makes it extremely convenient for customers to keep their phones up-to-date with the very latest functions and features without the need to connect to a PC or visit a service center.

LG’s remote customer care services will be made available to customers in Europe, the Asia Pacific region and South and Central America throughout the second half of the year.

1 Availability of Remote Call application varies according to operators and countries.

