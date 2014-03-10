We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG BEGINS ROLL OUT OF IMPRESSIVE 2014 TV LINEUP
Newest TV Models Boast Compelling New Features
and Unmatched Picture Quality
SEOUL, Mar. 11, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) today introduced its 2014 TV lineup in Korea, unveiling a total of 68 new models including ULTRA HD TVs in sizes ranging from 49 to 105 inches, its largest collection to date. Among its new models is LG’s ground breaking 105-inch Curved ULTRA HD TV in addition to its smaller 65-, 55- and 49-inch curved 4K units. As the first manufacturer to introduce an 84-inch ULTRA HD TV to the world in 2012, LG has consistently upped the ante with first-to-market ULTRA HD and OLED units. New for 2014 is LG’s webOS Smart TV platform, first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in early January, which the company expects to set a new standard in the smart TV market for its openness and ease-of-use.
“We are extremely confident that our state-of-the-art ULTRA HD and OLED TV models will establish a new benchmark this year,” said Hyun-hwoi Ha, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “With our strong competitiveness in display technology including ULTRA IPS, CINEMA 3D and the unrivalled simplicity of the webOS Smart TV platform, we are optimistic that in 2014, LG will be the one to watch in the TV industry.”
Ushering in the ULTRA HD Era
LG ULTRA HD TVs incorporate In-Plane Switching (IPS) panels that offer exceptional color accuracy and consistently superb picture quality with minimal color distortion from practically any vantage point. LG’s ULTRA HD Engine Pro offers the processing power necessary to achieve the 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) resolution and a proprietary chip works in conjunction with the engine to eliminate any visual artifacts. LG’s newest ULTRA HD sets all have the ability to upscale standard HD and Full HD content to near 4K quality.
LG’s leading CINEMA 3D technology offers the most immersive viewing experience in the industry, producing a convincingly realistic 3D effect with minimal flicker in 4K resolution. On LG’s larger ULTRA HD units, the effect is even more stunning and impressive and the unique 3D control feature makes it possible to adjust the degree of 3D at the touch of a button. All 2014 ULTRA HD TV models from LG are equipped with an advanced 3D conversion engine for those times when 2D just isn’t enough.
To ensure that its latest models deliver the very best in sound, LG teamed up with Harman Kardon, one of the most respected names in the audio industry. LG’s new ULTRA Surround system, combined with Harman Kardon’s expertise, pulls the viewer deeper into the onscreen action with audio that has never sounded more real.
Expanding the availability of 4K content continues to be a key component of LG’s priorities as an industry leader. The company has teamed up with a number of global content providers such as FOX and Netflix and is working closely with terrestrial, cable and satellite broadcasters to develop more quality 4K content.
Continued Leadership in OLED TV
LG’s comprehensive lineup of 77-, 65- and 55-inch OLED TVs further cements its leadership in what is expected to become the biggest growth segment in the TV industry. LG continues to improve the quality and range of its OLED models while expanding its global production capabilities. To bring the benefits of OLED TV technology to as many consumers as possible, LG is introducing both FULL HD as well as 4K ULTRA HD models.
Added benefits such as eGallery will showcase the rich colors and lifelike features of LG’s OLED TVs. eGallery boasts more than 150 works of mood-enhancing content, including paintings from some of the world’s most renowned artists, gorgeous landscape images, accompanied by beautiful melodies, to turn any living room into a private art gallery.
New Features to Maximize User Convenience
As announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, the simple and intuitive webOS platform will be featured in more than half of TVs including of LG’s ULTRA HD, OLED and CINMEA 3D Smart TVs this year. Its ease-of-use makes content searching and viewing, connecting with other devices, and even the initial setup process incredibly smooth. The first time the user turns on a webOS Smart TV, an inviting, animated character, BeanBird, appears onscreen to help get connected and walk the user through the setup process. And the new, open platform makes it extremely easy for developers to create applications and enhances the compatibility of LG’s Smart TVs with other devices.
LG’s newest TV features brings the company closer to its vision of making the TV the entertainment hub of every living room. Healing Modeuses sound therapy to improve one’s well-being in four different categories — Deep Sleep, Increased Mental Strength, Stress Relief and Refresh. Sports Modefine-tunescolor expression, optimizes surround sound and employs LG’s Clear Voice technology to turn any living room into a raucous sports arena.
Following the Korean launch, LG’s ULTRA HD TVs, OLED TVs and CINEMA 3D Smart TVs will roll out in key markets commencing later this month. Prices and additional details will be announced locally.
