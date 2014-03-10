LG BEGINS ROLL OUT OF IMPRESSIVE 2014 TV LINEUP

SEOUL, Mar. 11, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) today introduced its 2014 TV lineup in Korea, unveiling a total of 68 new models including ULTRA HD TVs in sizes ranging from 49 to 105 inches, its largest collection to date. Among its new models is LG’s ground breaking 105-inch Curved ULTRA HD TV in addition to its smaller 65-, 55- and 49-inch curved 4K units. As the first manufacturer to introduce an 84-inch ULTRA HD TV to the world in 2012, LG has consistently upped the ante with first-to-market ULTRA HD and OLED units. New for 2014 is LG’s webOS Smart TV platform, first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in early January, which the company expects to set a new standard in the smart TV market for its openness and ease-of-use.