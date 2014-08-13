LG BEGINS SHIPPING LTE VERSION OF G PAD 8.0

SEOUL, Aug. 14, 2014 — In an effort to expand its leadership in LTE from smartphones to tablets, LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled an LTE version of the G Pad 8.0, offering blazing fast outdoor connectivity and portability for on-the-go media consumption. The LG G Pad 8.0 LTE offers the right balance of performance and price competitiveness and comes preloaded with the best of the LG G3 smartphone’s premium user experience (UX), delivering smooth multitasking capabilities and an immersive multimedia experience.

The LG G Pad 8.0 LTE includes a unique sync feature that delivers easy connectivity with other Android devices. With QPair 2.0, users can connect to their smartphones with Bluetooth to conveniently answer phone calls, receive notifications, and send text messages, directly from their LG tablet.

Other noteworthy features in the LG G Pad 8.0 LTE include:

￭ Touch & Shoot helps capture special moments quickly and intuitively by letting users tap anywhere on the G Pad display to focus and trigger the shutter in one single step, eliminating a time-consuming two-step process.

￭ Gesture Shot makes taking selfies simple and fun. Opening and closing one’s hand in front of the lens starts a three-second countdown before triggering the shutter for brilliant, blur-free selfies.

￭ Smart Keyboard makes typing on an 8-inch tablet display just as easy as typing on a smartphone. Smart Keyboard reduces input errors by up to 75 percent by tracking and analyzing typing habits and intuitively “knowing” what words the user intended to type.

￭ Knock Code™, LG’s proprietary security feature that makes powering on and unlocking one fluid action, gives up to four users their own personal knock pattern so family members can share the LG G Pad without sharing their personal information.

“With the G Pad 8.0 LTE, LG is setting a higher standard for connectivity in emerging 4G markets,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “Today’s on-the-go consumers demand speed and convenience wherever they are, at any time. If a 4G LTE infrastructure is in place, we want LG products to be first to take advantage of the fast network.”

The G Pad 8.0 LTE will begin shipping in key European countries starting this week followed by markets in Central and South America, Asia and CIS in the weeks to follow.

G Pad 8.0 Key Specifications:

￭ Display: 8.0-inch IPS (1280 x 800 / WXGA)

￭ Chipset: 1.2GHz Quad-Core

￭ Memory: 16GB eMMC / 1GB RAM / microSD slot

￭ Camera: Rear 5MP / Front 1.3MP

￭ Battery: 4200mAh

￭ Size: 210.8 x 124.2 x 9.9mm

￭ Weight: 344g

￭ Connectivity: Wi-Fi / LTE

￭ Color: Black / White / Luminous Orange / Luminous Blue

￭ Other: QPair 2.0 / Touch & Shoot / Gesture Shot / Smart Keyboard / Knock CodeTM

