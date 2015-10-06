LG COLLABORATES WITH FREESCALE ON INTELLIGENT CAMERA SYSTEM FOR AUTOMATED DRIVING

SEOUL, Oct. 7, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) and Freescale have entered into a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop next-generation vision processing solutions for camera systems, a critical component of the autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market. The collaboration enables both companies to expand their developments in the field of advanced driver assistance solutions.

The joint effort will enable LG to harness its extensive experience and comprehensive R&D capacity in camera systems, computer vision algorithms and electronics technologies to elevate existing ADAS technologies to the next level. In addition, LG is transferring technologies from its home entertainment and mobile communications businesses into automotive components to offer the best technologies and highest performance. With Freescale’s strong legacy of developing safe, reliable products for ADAS applications, both companies may leverage each other’s respective expertise to accelerate the evolution of automated driving technologies.

“We are excited by this opportunity to work with Freescale on next generation technologies such as ADAS,” said Dr. Lee Woo-jong, president and CEO of the LG Vehicle Components Company. “As the automobile evolves from a mechanical to an electronic system, LG will be in the perfect position to contribute its experience to the exciting area of driverless cars and automated driving.”

“Freescale is pleased to partner with LG on IP development for automotive vision applications,” said Matt Johnson, vice president and general manager for Freescale’s Auto MCU group. “The capabilities of each company are highly complementary and through sharing of key vision processing and automotive safety capabilities, both companies expect to accelerate development of differentiated solutions for ADAS applications.”

