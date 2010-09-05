LG DAZZLES BERLIN WITH 3D FAÇADE SHOW AT IFA 2010

Interactive Media Façade at Kulturbrauerei Launching Point for LG’s Optimus One

BERLIN, Sep. 3, 2010 -– LG Electronics (LG) unveiled a gigantic 3D media façade in Kulturbrauerei, the cultural heart of Berlin, to highlight LG’s upcoming smartphone, the LG Optimus One, one of a range of new smart devices under the LG Optimus Series label.

The façade was a great source of wonderment for the many people passing through the square, who were enveloped by the ever-changing 3D artwork on the nearly three-storey high screen (23m x 21m).

Beginning with a countdown on a giant hourglass and a greeting from an “Android,” LG’s huge presentation took viewers on a thrilling 3D ride that included – among other things – whales, ice skaters, giant octopi and steaming jungles. The 5-minute show concluded with the advice, “Optimize Your Life!” which will be the official tagline of the Optimus Series marketing campaign.