Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG DAZZLES BERLIN WITH 3D FAÇADE SHOW AT IFA 2010

Corporate 06/09/2010

Interactive Media Façade at Kulturbrauerei Launching Point for LG’s Optimus One

 

BERLIN, Sep. 3, 2010 -– LG Electronics (LG) unveiled a gigantic 3D media façade in Kulturbrauerei, the cultural heart of Berlin, to highlight LG’s upcoming smartphone, the LG Optimus One, one of a range of new smart devices under the LG Optimus Series label.

 

The façade was a great source of wonderment for the many people passing through the square, who were enveloped by the ever-changing 3D artwork on the nearly three-storey high screen (23m x 21m).

 

Beginning with a countdown on a giant hourglass and a greeting from an “Android,” LG’s huge presentation took viewers on a thrilling 3D ride that included – among other things – whales, ice skaters, giant octopi and steaming jungles. The 5-minute show concluded with the advice, “Optimize Your Life!” which will be the official tagline of the Optimus Series marketing campaign.

Three gigantic 3D LG logos projected onto the front wall of buildings in Kulturbrauerei, the cultural heart of Berlin.

For the grand finale, audience members themselves became the stars. In a truly interactive spirit, all attendees who took photos of themselves with phones provided by LG had their images displayed on the media façade.

 

“IFA is a stunning way to introduce our new lineup to the world, at what is one of the world’s leading tradeshows for consumer electronics and home appliances,” said Dr. Skott Ahn, President and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “Through the spectacular 3D media façade, we’ve really whetted people’s appetites for our new Optimus Series that we’re launching throughout the rest of the year.”

A large audience observes a gigantic 3D LG logo projected onto the front of a building in Kulturbrauerei, Berlin.

First announced in July, the LG Optimus One offers the latest in Google™ mobile features and connects seamlessly to the world. The LG Optimus One will be available from September in Europe and will follow in other markets.

 

 

# # #

 

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing more than 80,000 people working in over 115 operations around the world. With 2009 global sales of 55.5 trillion Korean Won (43.4 billion US Dollars), LG comprises of five business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Air Conditioning and Business Solutions. LG is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, audio and video products, mobile handsets, air conditioners and washing machines. LG has signed a long-term agreement to become both a Global Partner of Formula 1™ and a Technology Partner of Formula 1™. As part of this top-level association, LG acquires exclusive designations and marketing rights as the official consumer electronics, mobile phone and data processor of this global sporting event. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.

 

About LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company
The LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is a leading global mobile communications and information company. With its cutting-edge technology and innovative design capabilities, LG creates handsets that provide an optimized mobile experience to customers around the world. LG is pursuing convergence technology and mobile computing products, while continuing its leadership role in mobile communication with stylish designs and smart technology. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.

#2010
Back to List

Related Content

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026
Corporate

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026
Corporate

LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026
Corporate

LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026

Learn More