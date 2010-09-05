We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG DAZZLES BERLIN WITH 3D FAÇADE SHOW AT IFA 2010
Interactive Media Façade at Kulturbrauerei Launching Point for LG’s Optimus One
BERLIN, Sep. 3, 2010 -– LG Electronics (LG) unveiled a gigantic 3D media façade in Kulturbrauerei, the cultural heart of Berlin, to highlight LG’s upcoming smartphone, the LG Optimus One, one of a range of new smart devices under the LG Optimus Series label.
The façade was a great source of wonderment for the many people passing through the square, who were enveloped by the ever-changing 3D artwork on the nearly three-storey high screen (23m x 21m).
Beginning with a countdown on a giant hourglass and a greeting from an “Android,” LG’s huge presentation took viewers on a thrilling 3D ride that included – among other things – whales, ice skaters, giant octopi and steaming jungles. The 5-minute show concluded with the advice, “Optimize Your Life!” which will be the official tagline of the Optimus Series marketing campaign.
For the grand finale, audience members themselves became the stars. In a truly interactive spirit, all attendees who took photos of themselves with phones provided by LG had their images displayed on the media façade.
“IFA is a stunning way to introduce our new lineup to the world, at what is one of the world’s leading tradeshows for consumer electronics and home appliances,” said Dr. Skott Ahn, President and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “Through the spectacular 3D media façade, we’ve really whetted people’s appetites for our new Optimus Series that we’re launching throughout the rest of the year.”
First announced in July, the LG Optimus One offers the latest in Google™ mobile features and connects seamlessly to the world. The LG Optimus One will be available from September in Europe and will follow in other markets.
# # #
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing more than 80,000 people working in over 115 operations around the world. With 2009 global sales of 55.5 trillion Korean Won (43.4 billion US Dollars), LG comprises of five business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Air Conditioning and Business Solutions. LG is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, audio and video products, mobile handsets, air conditioners and washing machines. LG has signed a long-term agreement to become both a Global Partner of Formula 1™ and a Technology Partner of Formula 1™. As part of this top-level association, LG acquires exclusive designations and marketing rights as the official consumer electronics, mobile phone and data processor of this global sporting event. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.
About LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company
The LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is a leading global mobile communications and information company. With its cutting-edge technology and innovative design capabilities, LG creates handsets that provide an optimized mobile experience to customers around the world. LG is pursuing convergence technology and mobile computing products, while continuing its leadership role in mobile communication with stylish designs and smart technology. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.