LG DELIVERS THE PERFECT MULTIMEDIA COMPANION WITH G PAD II 10.1

SEOUL, Aug. 24, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) will be unveiling the most advanced model of its G Pad tablet series at IFA 2015 in Berlin. Following its official debut, both LTE and Wi-Fi versions of G Pad II 10.1 will become available in key markets in North America, Europe and Asia.

The LG G Pad series offers the perfect balance of performance and price to satisfy most consumers in the market for big-screen mobile companion. The G Pad II 10.1 offers more features than other devices in the same segment with its clear WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display for enjoying multimedia content and comfortably browsing the web. And with its fast 2.26GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 800 processor and long-lasting 7, 400mAh battery, the G Pad II 10.1 can keep you entertained for hours on end.

Even with its large 10.1-inch display, the G Pad II 10.1 features a slim and sleek design with the slimmest bezel among similar-sized tablets currently on the market. It provides a truly immersive viewing experience and does so with style with a soft metallic-finish.

What’s more, Reader Mode makes reading e-books more comfortable by reducing the blue light of the display backlight, which studies have shown to cause eye fatigue and blurred vision. Dual Window divides the screen allowing you to run two applications at the same time a convenient feature for chronic multitaskers. QuickMemo+ allows users to instantly create, save and share their memos from any screen, without having to open a separate application. The G Pad II 10.1 comes pre-loaded with Microsoft Office for Android Tablet and an additional 100GB of free OneDrive storage for two years.

“The LG G Pad II 10.1 was developed in response to consumers’ feedback and optimized for multimedia consumption.” said Chris Yie, vice president and head of marketing communications for LG Mobile Communications Company. “Customers asked for a large display, bigger battery and faster performance all without raising the price. The G Pad II delivers on all counts.”

Details of price and availability will be announced locally at the time of launch. Visitors to IFA 2015 can see the LG G Pad II 10.1 for themselves in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin from September 4-9.

Key Specifications*:

Processor: 2.26GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 800 Processor

Display: 10.1-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200 / 224 ppi)

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 Lollipop

Memory: 16GB eMMC / 2GB RAM / microSD

Camera: Rear 5MP / Front 2MP

Battery: 7,400mAh Size: 254.3 x 161.1 x 7.8mm

Weight: 489g

Network: DL 42 Mbps / UL 5.76Mbps (3G)

Connectivity: LTE Cat. 4 CA / Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / A-GPS / USB 2.0

Color: Brilliant Bronze

Other: Reader Mode / Dual Window / QuickMemo+

* Specifications may vary depending on the market.

# # #