LG DESIGN ONCE AGAIN TAKES TOP HONORS AT IF AND REDDOT DESIGN AWARDS

SEOUL, Dec. 20, 2010 -– For the 9 year in a row, LG Electronics (LG) was honored by the iF (International Forum) and the red dot design awards for excellence in design.

With competitors from 43 countries and more than 2,700 products participating in this year’s iF Design Award, LG took home top honors for nine products, among them NANO FULL LED 3D TV, bottom-freezer refrigerator, front loading washing machine and solar lightwave oven.

LG was also honored with the red dot: grand prix for its reusable eco-package design. Only six out of the total of 6,369 entries received this exclusive award from the red dot jurors. The design was noted for using eco-friendly and recyclable materials as well as for its high versatility — the packaging can be reused as a photo frame or a pencil stand, among other purposes.

“Design has been a part of LG’s DNA since our founding and being recognized with these prestigious awards year after year is testament that we must be doing something right,” said Kun-pyo Lee, Head of Corporate Design Center of LG Electronics. “But looking good has never been enough for us. What really makes products beautiful is how they improve customers’ lives.”

Some of the key products recognized at the 2011 iF Design Award were:

LEX8: NANO FULL LED 3D TV

Thanks to NANO Lighting Technology and FULL LED Panel, the LEX8 is still only 0.88cm thick with a bezel just 1.25cm wide, indisputably the slimmest and narrowest of any FULL LED TV in the world. With its NANO Lighting Technology, the LEX8 creates both 2D and 3D pictures that are clearer, smoother and more refined.

Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator for the EU Market

The new bottom-freezer’s enticing design and its two-tone finish brings a contemporary, classy feel to the kitchen. Packing LG’s Linear Compressor technology and a smart inner structure, this product boasts a capacity of 385 liters, the largest in its class, which means 50 liters of extra storage compared with standard 2-meter tall bottom-freezers.

24-Inch Front Loading Washing Machine

The sleek, modern-looking washing machine makes life easier for consumers by letting them customize or change their laundry settings via a big LCD display and control pad. This product comes with LG’s proprietary Inverter Direct Drive, which enables the machine to better control the spin speed, the precise movement of the inner drum, and the left and right movement. The Inverter Direct Drive is also a key part of LG’s 6 Motion control technologies, which offer a range of cycles suited to practically every wash and fabric type.

FOCUS (PAR30): LED Lighting

LG FOCUS is designed to be compatible with existing power supplies, making it an ideal replacement for conventional halogen lamps. Its design -– a heat sink with aluminum die-casting -– blends in easily with light fixtures and interiors, while its prolonged lifespan and reduced energy consumption make it the eco-friendly choice, too. When switched on or off, FOCUS also gives off a short decorative flash, for a signature

LG design flourish.

# # #