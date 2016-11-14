LG EARNS ‘BEST OF YEAR’ HONORS FROM USA TODAY’S REVIEWED.COM FOR TV AND LAUNDRY INNOVATIONS

SEOUL Nov. 14, 2016 ― LG Electronics has received prestigious “2016 Best of Year” awards from Reviewed.com, a division of USA TODAY. Grounded in comprehensive scientific testing procedures and expert technical analysis, the awards recognize the B6P LG OLED 4K TV series (available in 55-inch and 65-inch class screen sizes) as the “Best Television of the Year” and the unique the LG TWINWash™ laundry system as the “Best Washer for New Parents.”

The annual Best of Year Awards feature top product picks by the Reviewed.com editorial board to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions and buy the best product to meet their needs during the holiday shopping season. LG’s B6P OLED 4K TV was honored for its superior picture quality and unrivaled HDR (high dynamic range) experience, while LG TWINWash was recognized for its ability to help users tackle two loads of laundry simultaneously, saving new parents time and money.

“Reviewed.com’s ‘Best of Year’ award distinction is a testament to LG’s dedication to providing best-in-class innovations that enrich peoples’ lives,” said David VanderWaal, head of marketing, LG Electronics USA. “Our goal is to enhance the consumer experience in every room of the home and these awards underscore our commitment to delivering on that promise with innovative, category-leading products and technology.”

Best Television of the Year: LG B6 OLED 4K TV

LG’s B6 OLED 4K TV (model OLEDB6P) produces the most lifelike images of any television available today. Thanks to OLED technology’s unique ability to turn each pixel on or completely off, LG OLED TVs produce perfect blacks and flawlessly render crisp, brilliant colors and rich shadow detail. As a result, images appear more real, with more perceived depth as well as vibrant color. All 2016 LG OLED TVs, including the B6 OLED 4K TV, support both industry-standard HDR formats – HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

“LG’s B6 Series (and the 55-inch model I tested) proved to be yet another heavy-hitter from the company’s 2016 lineup of organic light-emitting diode displays,” said Lee Neikirk, senior staff writer, Reviewed.com.

Best Washer for New Parents: LG TWINWash

The LG TWINWash system allows users to wash two loads of laundry at the same time, utilizing the unique “mini” washing machine as a second washing machine placed in the pedestal beneath the main LG front-load washer. The mini washer is specifically designed to wash small, custom-care laundry loads including special care items such as intimates, delicates and active wear and can hold three to four pounds of laundry in one load. It can be used at the same time as the front-load washer or on its own, making it perfect for families needing to wash a small load of children’s clothes whenever they need. Plus, it’s compatible with LG front-load washers from 2009 onwards.

“You know how front-load washers are often sold with risers, since it’s a pain to bend over to load and unload them?” asked Ben Keough, editor in chief of news and features, Reviewed.com. “Well, LG put a second, smaller, top-load washer inside the riser, so you can do a separate load of delicates while you launder heavier stuff in the main washer. Genius, no?”

For more information on these awards and LG’s award-winning home entertainment and home appliance products, please visit Reviewed.com and LG.com, respectively.

