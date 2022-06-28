LG Earns Robot Safety Control Certification From Det Norske Veritas

SEOUL, June 28, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) has again proven its technological capabilities and commitment to creating safe, new innovations for a better life, becoming the first company in the world to receive the ISO 13849-1 certification* for its safety controller module utilized in mobile service robots. The new certification applies to LG’s advanced safety controllers for robots and was issued by Det Norske Veritas (DNV), an international accredited registrar and classification body headquartered in Norway.

LG’s newly developed safety controller for robots ensures the highest level of operational safety and reliability by actively managing robots’ settings, monitoring signals from robots’ sensors in real-time and providing protective deceleration or stop-control whenever any risk is detected.

Composed of only one module, LG’s safety controller boasts a significant advantage over conventional controllers – it can be easily adapted according to the individual specifications of each robot, or to meet the unique requirements of each customer.

Previously, manufacturers had to analyze and evaluate every single aspect of functional safety for each robot they produced, but this is no longer the case thanks to LG’s sophisticated controller. This is expected to help the company authenticate and launch new service robots, such as those from its well-known LG CLOi ServeBot and LG CLOI GuideBot series, more quickly than before.

A leader in the fast-changing robotics industry, LG has accumulated a wealth of data and knowhow through many decades of tireless innovation. The company has introduced a wide variety of robot solutions optimized for settings such as hotels, hospitals and restaurants, and leveraging its diverse technological capabilities, including in the areas of autonomous driving systems, sensors, artificial intelligence and cameras.

Recently, the company announced its full-fledged entry into the next-generation logistics robot market with the launch of LG CLOi CarryBot, developed in collaboration with CJ Logistics, one of South Korea’s largest parcel delivery firms.

“As autonomous robots for both industry and consumer applications are becoming more common, the field of robot safety technology continues to grow in importance,” said Dr. Baek Seung-min, head of the Advanced Robotics Lab at LG Electronics. “We are leading the way in this critical area, leaning on our considerable technological capabilities and real-world experience in applied robotics to provide the highest level of functional safety for the next-generation of autonomous robots.”