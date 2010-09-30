LG ELECTRONICS APPOINTS NEW EXECUTIVES

Incoming Vice Chairman Koo Names New Heads of TV, Mobile, R&D

SEOUL, Oct. 1, 2010 –- LG Electronics (LG) announced today the appointment of new executives to lead its Home Entertainment and Mobile Communications companies, effective immediately.

Incoming LG Electronics Vice Chairman Bon-joon Koo tapped Executive Vice President Havis Kwon to lead the company’s Home Entertainment (HE) Company and current head of mobile R&D, Dr. Jong-seok Park, to head-up LG’s Mobile Communications (MC) Company.

Havis Kwon, 55, has led Home Entertainment’s LCD TV division since 2007. He first joined LG Electronics (then GoldStar) in 1980. During Mr. Kwon’s tenure, LG became the second largest flat-panel TV company in the world. In addition to TVs, Mr. Kwon has held executive positions overseeing LG personal computer products as well. He graduated from Korea University in 1981 with a Bachelor’s Degree in electrical engineering.

Jong-seok Park, 52, is a 30-year veteran of LG Electronics and previously headed LG’s mobile phone R&D operations. Mr. Park also has 17 years of experience in digital TV research and development. A graduate of Seoul National University and Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Mr. Park received his M.B.A. from McGill University in Canada and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from University of Florida, U.S.A.

Dr. Skott Ahn, formerly President and CEO of LG’s MC Company, will take over the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) while Dr. Woo Paik, the outgoing CTO, takes on a newly-created role at LG responsible for identifying and developing new business aligned with technology.

# # #

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing more than 80,000 people working in over 115 operations around the world. With 2009 global sales of 55.5 trillion Korean Won (43.4 billion US Dollars), LG comprises of five business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Air Conditioning and Business Solutions. LG is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, audio and video products, mobile handsets, air conditioners and washing machines. LG has signed a long-term agreement to become both a Global Partner of Formula 1™ and a Technology Partner of Formula 1™. As part of this top-level association, LG acquires exclusive designations and marketing rights as the official consumer electronics, mobile phone and data processor of this global sporting event. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.

Contact Details

Ken Hong

LG Electronics, Inc.

Corporate Communications

+822 3777 3626

ken.hong@lge.com

www.lg.com/press

Nanako Kato

LG Electronics, Inc.

Corporate Communications

+822 3777 3918

nanako.kato@lge.com

www.lg.com/press