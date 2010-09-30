Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG ELECTRONICS APPOINTS NEW EXECUTIVES

Corporate 01/10/2010

Incoming Vice Chairman Koo Names New Heads of TV, Mobile, R&D

 

SEOUL, Oct. 1, 2010 –- LG Electronics (LG) announced today the appointment of new executives to lead its Home Entertainment and Mobile Communications companies, effective immediately.

 

Incoming LG Electronics Vice Chairman Bon-joon Koo tapped Executive Vice President Havis Kwon to lead the company’s Home Entertainment (HE) Company and current head of mobile R&D, Dr. Jong-seok Park, to head-up LG’s Mobile Communications (MC) Company.

 

Havis Kwon, 55, has led Home Entertainment’s LCD TV division since 2007. He first joined LG Electronics (then GoldStar) in 1980. During Mr. Kwon’s tenure, LG became the second largest flat-panel TV company in the world. In addition to TVs, Mr. Kwon has held executive positions overseeing LG personal computer products as well. He graduated from Korea University in 1981 with a Bachelor’s Degree in electrical engineering.

 

Jong-seok Park, 52, is a 30-year veteran of LG Electronics and previously headed LG’s mobile phone R&D operations. Mr. Park also has 17 years of experience in digital TV research and development. A graduate of Seoul National University and Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Mr. Park received his M.B.A. from McGill University in Canada and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from University of Florida, U.S.A.

 

Dr. Skott Ahn, formerly President and CEO of LG’s MC Company, will take over the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) while Dr. Woo Paik, the outgoing CTO, takes on a newly-created role at LG responsible for identifying and developing new business aligned with technology.

 

# # #

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing more than 80,000 people working in over 115 operations around the world. With 2009 global sales of 55.5 trillion Korean Won (43.4 billion US Dollars), LG comprises of five business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Air Conditioning and Business Solutions. LG is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, audio and video products, mobile handsets, air conditioners and washing machines. LG has signed a long-term agreement to become both a Global Partner of Formula 1™ and a Technology Partner of Formula 1™. As part of this top-level association, LG acquires exclusive designations and marketing rights as the official consumer electronics, mobile phone and data processor of this global sporting event. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.

 

Contact Details
Ken Hong
LG Electronics, Inc.

 

Corporate Communications
+822 3777 3626
ken.hong@lge.com
www.lg.com/press

 

Nanako Kato
LG Electronics, Inc.

 

Corporate Communications
+822 3777 3918
nanako.kato@lge.com
www.lg.com/press

#2010
Back to List

Related Content

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026
Corporate

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026
Corporate

LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026
Corporate

LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026

Learn More