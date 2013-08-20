LG ELECTRONICS, IMPRIVATA TO DELIVER ‘NO CLICK ACCESS’ FOR ZERO CLIENTS IN HEALTHCARE

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2013 — LG Electronics has joined forces with Imprivata®, a leading global provider of healthcare IT security solutions, to leverage the power of cloud computing for an effective means of improving clinical workflow and lowering energy consumption.

LG will showcase its V-Series zero client systems integrated with Imprivata OneSign® authentication management for the first time at next week’s VMworld 2013 virtualization and cloud computing conference in San Francisco (LG booth #2117). Optimized for the healthcare industry, LG’s V-Series monitor- and box-type models take desktop virtualization to the next level for the healthcare industry, according to LG and Imprivata executives.

“Complementing LG’s powerful V-Series, Imprivata’s healthcare solution creates the perfect tool for the busy, modern healthcare environment,” said Hyoung-sei Park, head of the LG Electronics IT division. “Integrated with Imprivata One-Sign,the LG V-Series saves providers money and makes life more convenient for hospital and clinic staff. Our zero client solutions will help to improve the overall quality of patient care via convenience- and productivity-enhancing features. With LG, it’s all possible.”

Solution Enhances Workflow with No Click Access™

Imprivata OneSign, recognized as an industry-leading solution by the American Hospital Association (AHA), Gartner and KLAS, offers fast, secure No Click Access™ to enable care providers to quickly log in and out of virtual desktops with the simple touch of a smartcard or a fingerprint scan.

“The combination of LG desktop virtualization and Imprivata OneSign delivers fast, secure No Click Access to clinical applications for healthcare providers at the point of care,” said Meinhard Ullrich, director of business development at Imprivata. “As organizations continue to adopt desktop virtualization, we’re seeing increasing demand for zero client endpoint devices, and we look forward to working with LG to helping customers simplify technology for clinicians to enable better focus on patient care.”

Zero Client Powered by Fast, Energy Efficient Tera2

LG’s V-Series zero client systems employ a Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) that operates on VMware. Each model incorporates a Teradici Tera2 chipset thathelps reduce energy consumption by operating at a low wattage.

The new Tera2 uses 50 percent less power than its predecessor, the Tera1 chipset. With the advanced TERA2321 chip, the LG V-Series has five times more processing power than zero clients using the Tera1 chipset. Faster processing speeds result in enhanced multimedia capabilities, including smoother video playback. The Tera2 also supports speedy, energy-efficient DDR3 RAM, further improving video quality and designed to help enhance the overall user experience.

Stellar Features Deliver Performance and Flexibility

The LG V-Series monitor-type desktop virtualization systems (23-inch Model 23CAV42K and 19-inch Model 19CNV42K) deliver an all-in-one collection of stellar features including an adjustable, ergonomic LED display, six USB 2.0 ports, built-in speakers and support for Cisco‘s UPoE. Model 23CAV42K employs In-Plane Switching (IPS) display technology for lifelike colors and an extra wide viewing angle, ideal for doctor-patient consultations. Great for the workplace, IPS displays also are designed to produce less blur.

The CBV42 V-Series box-type model offers all the same features except for the LED display. Able to stand vertically in a cradle, this zero-client can also be attached to the rear of a monitor for better space efficiency and less visual clutter. The affordably priced box-type model is the ideal zero-client solution for healthcare facilities that have already invested in new monitors. With six USB ports, all LG V-Series models can accommodate a number of accessories, such as mice, keyboards, smartcard readers, printers and USB-connectable medical instruments.

The V-Series useszero client cloud computing to consolidate servers, the VMware platform to oversee server integration and Cisco’s UPoE to further improve energy efficiency and connectivity.

# # #