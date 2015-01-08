LG ELECTRONICS SCORES 41 AWARDS AT 2015 INTERNATIONAL CES®

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) won an unprecedented 41 awards at the 2015 International CES®, led by LG’s show-stopping G Flex2 smartphone, stunning flat and curved 4K OLED TVs and revolutionary TWIN™ Wash System with mini washer. LG earned accolades from Engadget, USA Today/Reviewed.com and Digital Trends, among many others, as well as 10 CES Innovation Awards from the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA)® across multiple home entertainment, home appliance and mobile device categories. CEA also named LG the 4K Ultra HD Partner of International CES 2015.

“At the heart of all of our products is our promise of delivering innovation for a better life,” said William Cho, president and CEO, LG Electronics USA. “That promise is the foundation of scores of new LG products unveiled during a remarkable week in Las Vegas. This recognition validates our commitment to excellence, and inspires us to continue raising the standard for innovation in 2015 and beyond.”

Awards earned by LG at CES 2015 include:

Engadget Best of CES 2015

￭ Best TV Product: LG Art Slim 4K OLED

USA Today/Reviewed.com CES 2015 Editors’ Choice Winners

￭ LG 65EF9800 Flat 4K OLED TV

￭ LG G Flex2 Curved Smartphone

￭ LG TWIN Wash System

Digital Trends Top Tech of CES 2015 Awards

￭ Best Home Video: LG EF9500 Flat 4K OLED

￭ Best Mobile: LG G Flex2

TechRadar CES 2015 Staff Picks

￭ Best in Show: LG 77EG9900 4K Flexible OLED TV

￭ Best TV: LG EF9500 4K OLED TV with webOS 2.0

￭ Best Smartphone: LG G Flex2

Techlicious 2015 CES Top Picks

￭ LG TWIN Wash System

PCMag Best of CES 2015

￭ Best Phone: LG G Flex2

￭ Best Digital Home Gadget: LG Twin Wash

￭ Best HDTV: LG 55EF9500

HD Guru CES 2015 Top Picks

￭ Best OLED TV

￭ Best Blu-Ray Player

￭ Best Soundbar

Tech Times 2015 CES Best of Innovation Honorees

￭ Audio: LG Music Flow Wi-Fi Series

￭ Television: LG “Color Prime” 4K Ultra HD TV series with Wide Color LED and Quantum Dot technology

Men’s Journal Best of CES 2015

￭ LG Twin Wash System

￭ LG 55EG9600 55-inch 4K OLED TV

￭ LG G Flex2

￭ LG Music Flow Sound System

Better Homes and Gardens Editors’ Choice Innovation 2015

￭ LG EcoHybrid Dryer

￭ LG G3 Smartphone

TechnoBuffalo Best of CES 2015 Readers Choice Award

￭ LG G Flex2

GottaBeMobile Excellence Awards CES 2015

￭ LG G Flex2

Laptop Top Picks CES 2015

￭ LG G Flex2

Android Central 2015 CES Top Pick

￭ LG G Flex2

Android Authority Top Picks CES 2015

￭ LG G Flex2

Ubergizmo Best of CES 2015

￭ LG G Flex2

Expert Reviews CES Top Picks 2015

￭ LG G Flex2

Consumer Electronics Association 2015 CES Innovation Awards:

￭ LG 21:9 IPS Curved UltraWide Multi-Monitor

￭ LG Flexible Ultra HD 4K OLED TV

￭ LG 55-inch ULTRA HD OLED TV with Floating Stand Design

￭ LG 65-inch Floating Slim CURVED 4K OLED TV

￭ LG 65-inch IPS Art Slim Color Prime Quantum Dot 4K ULTRA HD TV

￭ LG EcoHybrid Dryer with Heat Pump Technology

￭ LG Four-Door French-Door Refrigerator with Double Door-in-Door

￭ LG Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Door-in-Door

￭ LG Smart HOM-BOT Square Robotic Vacuum

￭ LG G3 Smartphone

Over the past 10 years, LG has been honored with more than 150 CES Innovation Awards, including 10 awarded in four categories in 2015. For the third year in a row, LG’s OLED TVs and premium G Series smartphones have earned CES Innovation Awards. For more information on LG’s 2015 CES products, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com/CES2015.

# # #