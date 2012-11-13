LG ELECTRONICS TO CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS 15 PERCENT BY 2020 IN EUROPE

LG Committed to Drastically Reduce Energy Consumption in Region

SEOUL, Nov. 14, 2012 –- LG Electronics today announced its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 15 percent by the end of 2020 in Europe, compared with its 2010 baseline.

“LG Electronics is committed to instituting green initiatives to help save energy and reduce its carbon footprint,” said Sung-ha Cho, head of LG Electronics Europe. “The company is actively pursuing an industry-leading commitment to the environment, as evidenced by our goal to reduce emissions in Europe to 15 percent below 2010 levels by the end of this decade.”

Cho explained that LG will strive to effectively manage greenhouse gas emissions and continue to drive value for customers. LG Electronics will cut emissions in Europe using tried-and-true methods such as:

• Increasing monitoring and measurement of emissions;

• Sourcing renewable electricity for most LG Europe sales subsidiaries;

• Reducing energy use in LG buildings and properties;

• Engaging employees to drive change.

The announcement further highlights LG’s commitment to managing GHG emissions in Europe, following the company’s aggressive U.S. targets that were announced in 2011. In the United States, LG Electronics has already begun the conversion to 100-percent green energy for its headquarters in New Jersey as part of its effort to reduce emissions by 50 percent (compared to 2007) by the end of 2020.

In recognition of LG’s ongoing commitment to the environment, LG Electronics has been named a member of the Carbon Management Global Leaders Club for four consecutive years by the Carbon Disclosure Project Korea. The Carbon Disclosure Project evaluates carbon management practices across businesses, including the response towards climate change, performance of greenhouse gas reductions and greenhouse gas disclosure levels. LG has been recognized as one of the top Korean businesses in terms of disclosing carbon emissions, focusing on reductions and delivering enhanced energy efficiency.

