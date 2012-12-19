Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG ELECTRONICS TO PARTICIPATE IN PECAN STREET SMART GRID RESEARCH

Corporate 20/12/2012

Share this content.

After Launching Initiatives in Korea and Europe,

 

LG Moving Forward with Smart Grid Testing in U.S.

LG ELECTRONICS TO PARTICIPATE IN PECAN STREET SMART GRID RESEARCH

SEOUL, Dec. 20, 2012 — LG Electronics (LG) announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with U.S.-based Pecan Street Inc. to participate in a smart grid demonstration project in Austin, Texas. As part of Pecan Street’s Industry Advisory Council, LG will contribute its expertise to this unique research of smart homes, energy management and consumer electronics, until 2015. The company’s primary focus will be on the development of effective home energy management systems.

 

 

“In addition to our leadership in energy-efficient smart appliances, our involvement with Pecan Street demonstrates LG’s ongoing commitment to smart grid technology,” said Skott Ahn, Chief Technology Officer of LG Electronics. “We are excited by the opportunity to further promote the burgeoning smart grid industry, both domestically and globally.”

 

 

Pecan Street Inc. is conducting one of the world’s most unique and advanced consumer energy research trials in Austin. More than 450 volunteer homeowners are testing energy and consumer electronic products and services while their energy use is analyzed. Since the research began, more than 60 residents have acquired electric vehicles and more than 200 homes have installed rooftop solar.

 

 

For its part in the demonstration, LG will install its advanced air conditioners, smart refrigerators, smart washing machines, LED lighting and the Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS) in participating homes. LG’s unparalleled technology and industry leading smart grid-ready products will also be on display locally at the Pike Powers Lab, the nation’s first non-profit smart grid research lab for carrying out research, commer-
cialization and educational activities.

 

 

In Korea, LG is continuing its deep involvement in the Jeju Smart Grid Project along with fellow participants LG Chem, LG Uplus, LG CNS, and GS E&C since 2010. LG also joined the German government’s Smart Watts project in the city of Aachen in 2011, becoming the first Korean company to export its smart grid expertise to Europe.

 

 

LG joins several other high-profile companies that are working with Pecan Street including Dell, Intel, Sony, Oncor, OnStar and SunEdison.

 

 

# # #

#2012
Back to List

Related Content

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026
Corporate

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026
Corporate

LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026
Corporate

LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026

Learn More