LG ELECTRONICS TO PARTICIPATE IN PECAN STREET SMART GRID RESEARCH

SEOUL, Dec. 20, 2012 — LG Electronics (LG) announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with U.S.-based Pecan Street Inc. to participate in a smart grid demonstration project in Austin, Texas. As part of Pecan Street’s Industry Advisory Council, LG will contribute its expertise to this unique research of smart homes, energy management and consumer electronics, until 2015. The company’s primary focus will be on the development of effective home energy management systems.

“In addition to our leadership in energy-efficient smart appliances, our involvement with Pecan Street demonstrates LG’s ongoing commitment to smart grid technology,” said Skott Ahn, Chief Technology Officer of LG Electronics. “We are excited by the opportunity to further promote the burgeoning smart grid industry, both domestically and globally.”

Pecan Street Inc. is conducting one of the world’s most unique and advanced consumer energy research trials in Austin. More than 450 volunteer homeowners are testing energy and consumer electronic products and services while their energy use is analyzed. Since the research began, more than 60 residents have acquired electric vehicles and more than 200 homes have installed rooftop solar.

For its part in the demonstration, LG will install its advanced air conditioners, smart refrigerators, smart washing machines, LED lighting and the Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS) in participating homes. LG’s unparalleled technology and industry leading smart grid-ready products will also be on display locally at the Pike Powers Lab, the nation’s first non-profit smart grid research lab for carrying out research, commer-

cialization and educational activities.

In Korea, LG is continuing its deep involvement in the Jeju Smart Grid Project along with fellow participants LG Chem, LG Uplus, LG CNS, and GS E&C since 2010. LG also joined the German government’s Smart Watts project in the city of Aachen in 2011, becoming the first Korean company to export its smart grid expertise to Europe.

LG joins several other high-profile companies that are working with Pecan Street including Dell, Intel, Sony, Oncor, OnStar and SunEdison.

# # #