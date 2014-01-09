LG ELECTRONICS WINS 35 AWARDS AT THE 2014 INTERNATIONAL CES®

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) won 35 top-tier awards at this week’s 2014 International CES®, including six awards for the LG 77-inch class CURVED ULTRA HD OLED TV, making it the most recognized TV at the show.

Reviewed.com, show’s the Official Editors’ Choice partner, and Digital Trends, the show’s Official Digital Home partner, recognized a number of LG’s newest products among the tens of thousands on display at CES.

Further solidifying its position as one of the world’s most innovative leaders in consumer electronics, LG earned top awards and accolades from Popular Mechanics, Popular Science,

Mashable, TechRadar, Ubergizmo, HD Guru, TechnoBuffalo and Stuff — on the heels of 15 CES Innovations Awards including Best of Innovations 2014 for LG’s 77-inch class CURVED ULTRA HD OLED TV.

“Our goal is to create products that will truly impact peoples’ lives,” said Wayne Park, Global Sales and Marketing Officer for LG Electronics. “The significant amount of recognition we’ve received this year validates LG’s commitment to pursuing the highest level of innovation and supports our core brand identity — With LG, It’s All Possible.”

Awards earned by LG at CES 2014 include:

Reviewed.com CES Editors’ Choice Awards

– LG 77-inch class CURVED ULTRA HD OLED TV (EC9800)

– LG webOS Smart TV Platform

– LG SoundPlate (Model LAB540W)

– LG G Flex Smartphone

– LG HomeChat™

– LG EasyLoad Dryer Door

Digital Trends Best of CES 2014

– Best Home Theater Overall

– Best Home Theater (video) – LG 77-inch class CURVED ULTRA HD OLED TV (EC9800)

– Best Computing – LG Ultra PC

Popular Mechanics Editor’s Choice

– LG 49-inch class ULTRA HD LED TV (UB8500)

– LG G Flex

Popular Science “12 Best Products from CES 2014”

– LG G Flex Smartphone

Mashable Best Tech of CES 2014

– Top 10: LG 105-inch class ULTRA HD LED TV (105UC9)

TechRadar Best of CES 2014 Awards

– Best Fitness Tech – LG Lifeband Touch (HL84-B)

Ubergizmo Best of CES 2014

– LG’s webOS Smart TV platform

HD Guru Top Picks Awards

– Best OLED TV – LG 77-inch CURVED ULTRA HD OLED TV (EC9800)

TechnoBuffalo Best of CES 2014

– 47-inch Transparent LCD Display

Stuff.TV 2014 CES Hot Stuff Awards

– Best Innovation of the Year – LG Flexible 77-inch class CURVED OLED TV (EC9800)

– LG 77-inch class CURVED ULTRA HD OLED TV (EC9800)

– LG Lifeband Touch (HL84-B) and Heart Rate Earphones (FR74)

LG was honored by CEA with 15 CES Innovations awards, including the Best of Innovations for the LG 77-inch class CURVED ULTRA HD OLED TV (EC9800). Other CES Innovations awards bestowed upon LG in 2014 include: the 105-inch class 105UC9 ULTRA HD TV, 65-inch 65UB9300 ULTRA HD LED TV and 55-inch class 55EA8800 Gallery OLED TV, for Video Displays; the 55-inch class 55UB9500 OLED TV for Digital Imaging; the webOS Smart TV platform for Software & Mobile Apps; the BP740 Smart 3D Blu-ray Player and NP8740 Wireless Speaker for Home Audio/Visual Components; the 34-inch class 34UM95 ULTRAWide Monitor for Computer Peripherals; the 22-inch class 22CV241 Chromebase all-in-one PC for Computer Hardware & Components; the VR6370VMNC HOM-BOT Vacuum for Home Appliances; and the LG G2 superphone for Wireless Handsets. Coveted awards in the Eco-Design & Sustainable Technologies category went the LG 55-inch class 55EC9300 CURVED OLED TV, LG LDE3037ST Electric Double-Oven Range and WM8000HVA washer.

Formore information on LG’s 2014 CES products, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com/CES2014.

