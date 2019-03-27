LG EMERGES AS BIG WINNER AT 2019 RED DOT DESIGN AWARDS

SEOUL, Mar. 27, 2019 ― LG Electronics (LG) was again recognized for its strength in consumer and industrial design, earning an impressive 29 product design accolades at this year’s running of the Red Dot Award. LG’s impressive collection includes two Best of the Best honors for its LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R and LG SIGNATURE bottom-freezer refrigerator. The Red Dot program is one of the longest-running, most respected industry competitions of its kind in the world with more than 5,500 submissions from 55 countries entering this year’s contest.

As the world’s first and only “rollable” TV, the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R delivers the unmatched image quality of OLED in the smallest package possible, with the magical ability to disappear into a low-profile base when not in use. Named Best TV Product of CES 2019 and hailed by many industry experts as a new paradigm in television, the Best of the Best recognition from Red Dot is confirmation of LG’s innovation leadership.

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R can instantaneously transform itself into three different modes for different content – Full View, Line View and Zero View. Each view allows customers to use the TV in ways that were impossible before the advent of OLED technology. The premium bloodline is clearly evident in the overall design, from the brushed aluminum casing to the quality wool speaker cover designed by Kvadrat of Denmark.

LG’s second Best of the Best honor was bestowed upon the LG SIGNATURE bottom-freezer refrigerator for making luxury synonymous with kitchen appliances. Central to the design is its 29-inch LCD screen which transforms into transparent glass with just two knocks to show what’s inside. Not only is this more convenient, this innovation saves energy by reducing the loss of cold air every time the door is opened to peer inside. With modularity in its DNA to better meet customer’s needs, the upper section of the refrigerator was designed to be replaced with the LG SIGNATURE wine cellar when available later this year.

These two flagship products were also honored earlier this month at the prestigious iF Design Award 2019 in Munich, Germany. The Red Dot judges praised LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R, calling it “a product offering new usage scenarios,” and heralding it as “the complete combination of technology and design.” They also noted that the functionality, design and ease-of-use of LG SIGNATURE bottom-freezer refrigerator design achieved “impressive harmony.”

In addition to the two Best of the Best wins, 27 other LG products including a number of OLED TVs (models Z9, E9, C9), LG Audio (model AJ7), Signature Kitchen Suite Oven Package, LG gram (model 17Z990) to name just a few, were recognized in the product design category for category-leading aesthetics, functionality and technological innovation.

“Being recognized by Red Dot is a tremendous honor and reaffirms our belief that great design can drive category leadership,” Noh Chang-ho, vice president and head of corporate design at LG Electronics. “We will continue to push the industry forward by delivering design innovation to our customers and showcasing what’s possible for the future.”