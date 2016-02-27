LG EMERGES AS BIG WINNER AT iF DESIGN 2016 WITH RECORD NUMBER OF AWARDS

SEOUL, Feb. 28, 2016 ― LG Electronics (LG) received a total of 28 awards at the iF Design Award 2016 setting the record for a Korean company. Three unique products from LG took home prestigious iF Gold Awards, with the LG SIGNATURE refrigerator and LG SIGNATURE washing machine winning their categories, while the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV and LG SIGNATURE air purifier were among the 25 LG products honored with iF Design Awards.

Dating back to 1953, the iF Design Awards is an international design competition organized by International Forum Design. This year, a total of 5,295 products entered the competition and 75 received awards for their design innovation. The prestigious iF Design Award is widely seen as among the top three global design awards along with the Reddot Design Award and IDEA (International Design Excellence Award).

The ingeniously designed LG SIGNATURE washing machine combines a 12kg front-load washer and a 2kg mini washer on the bottom to enhance wash efficiency. The LG SIGNATURE washing machine comes equipped with outstanding features such as a tempered glass door and a circular 7-inch touch display composed of high-grade enamel. These and other features help set the LG SIGNATURE washing machine apart from the competition.

The LG SIGNATURE refrigerator brings a number of innovations to refrigerator design, including the addition of a new minimalistic secret Door-in-Door™ compartment. The refrigerator also features a Knock-On feature which makes the opaque door transparent with two quick “knocks”. And the new Auto Door Open feature automatically opens the door when a person approaches the refrigerator, allowing for quick and easy access even with arms full of groceries.

LG’s third iF Gold went to the Gram 15 laptop (model 15Z960) which weighs only 980g while sporting a 15.6 inch (39.6 cm) screen. Extremely portable with a razor-thin thickness of only 16.8mm, the LG Gram 15 has been certified by the Korea Record Institute as the lightest laptop in its class.

In addition to its Gold Award recipients, 25 additional products from LG were honored with iF Design Awards, including the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV (model 65G6) with its 2.57mm-thin OLED panel. Judges were similarly impressed with the LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier and its transparent tempered glass body. Also recognized were LG’s curved UltraWide 21:9 monitor (model 34UC98) and ingeniously foldable Rolly Keyboard.

“LG takes design very seriously, and the awards for the LG SIGNATURE lineup and other LG products demonstrate our commitment to aesthetics.” said Noh Chang-ho, vice president and head of corporate design at LG Electronics. “We have a reputation for innovation and will continue to push the boundaries of design with our products”.

iF Gold Award Recipients

LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator

LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine

Gram 15

iF Design Award Recipients (Total 25 products)

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV (model 65G6)

OLED TV(model 65E6)

LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier (model AW141YAW)

Mini Beam LED Projector (model PW1500)

Portable Speaker (models P5, NP5550NC, NP5559NC)

Portable Speaker Strap (model NP5558MC)

Curved UltraWide 21:9 monitor (model 34UC98)

Monitor (model 24MP88)

All in one PC IPTV (model 27ST67)

Home IoT Hub (model IHU50)

LG G4

LG Zero (model C100)

LG Sound 360 (model PBS-C510)

Rolly Keyboard (model KBB-700 )

TONE Active (model HBS-850)

LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition (model W200)

QuadBeat 3 Earphone (model HSS-F630)

Water Purifying Refrigerator with Door-in-Door™

Top-Loader Washer and Dryer

TWINWash™ Washer and Dryer

TWINWash™Mini

LG Speed Oven+

Signature Kitchen Suite

LG USP Pictogram

ESS(Energy Storage System)

